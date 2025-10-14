Diginex Launches diginexGHG: AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Carbon Accounting Amid Surging Global Regulations and Market Growth

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech, is launching diginexGHG an AI-automated Corporate Carbon Footprint (CCF) solution certified according to Greenhouse Gas Protocol (“GHG”) protocol, a widely used framework established by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) for measuring and managing greenhouse gas emissions, providing methodologies for calculating the Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions associated with an organization’s activities. Scope 1 is direct emissions, Scope 2 is indirect emissions from purchased energy and Scope 3 is other indirect emissions. As companies worldwide grapple with escalating regulatory demands and a rapidly expanding carbon accountancy market, diginexGHG delivers AI-driven efficiency to simplify compliance and drive decarbonization efforts.

The global carbon accounting software market is experiencing explosive growth, projected to expand from $18.56 billion in 2024 to $51.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This surge is fuelled by the urgent need for scalable tools to measure, report, and reduce emissions in response to climate imperatives. At the same time, stringent regulations are reshaping corporate landscapes including California's recently adopted climate regulations, primarily the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (“SB 253”) and the Climate-Related Financial Risk Act (“SB 261”). SB 253 applies to companies with annual global revenues exceeding $1 billion, requiring them to report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, while SB 261 applies to those with annual global revenues over $500 million, mandating biennial climate-related financial risk disclosures starting in 2026.

Additionally, many countries worldwide, including the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Japan and China, are actively rolling out or planning to implement disclosure requirements for businesses aligned with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) or related climate disclosure requirements, specifically referencing IFRS S2 (climate-related disclosures) or closely aligned frameworks (e.g., TCFD, CSRD with IFRS influence).

These regulations and frameworks, along with similar standards mandated by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an independent, non-governmental global body that develops and publishes international standards to ensure quality, safety, efficiency, and interoperability across industries and processes, and GHG Protocol partnership, which align ISO's environmental management standards (e.g., ISO 14064 for GHG accounting) with the GHG Protocol’s methodologies to enhance consistency, credibility, and interoperability in corporate climate reporting globally, impose penalties for non-compliance, potentially including monetary fines, as well as generating reputational harm for failing to disclose or report, which we believe will compel businesses to invest in robust reporting systems or risk operational disruptions.

"diginexGHG arrives at a pivotal moment when regulatory pressures are turning carbon accounting from a nice-to-have policy or practice into a business imperative," said Mark Blick, CEO of diginex. "Our platform harnesses AI to automate the tedious, error-prone aspects of emissions tracking, enabling companies to focus on strategic sustainability goals rather than drowning in paperwork. We're not just helping clients comply—we're positioning them as leaders in the low-carbon economy."

diginexGHG offers an AI-powered sustainability platform that integrates with existing business systems to automate carbon management and reporting compliance. diginexGHG, in collaboration with Forward Earth, a leader in AI powered environmental solutions, leverages AI and machine learning and processes data from various sources to generate precise corporate and product carbon footprints rapidly, delivering actionable insights for sustainable decision-making.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.diginex.com/.

