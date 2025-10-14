Board Intelligence Launches Insight Driver, Empowering Boards with Forward Looking Intelligence

London, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board Intelligence, Europe’s largest board technology and advisory firm, has launched Insight Driver, an AI-powered capability within its flagship board portal software. Designed to cut through information overload, Insight Driver surfaces what matters within lengthy board packs, highlighting key information and blind spots and helping directors focus on what matters.

Board Intelligence’s inaugural Board Value Index1 highlighted the challenges facing boards and the need for actionable, forward-looking insights. Nearly half of all boards (44%) spend more time looking backward than forward, and fewer than four in ten directors describe their meetings and processes as “very efficient”. More than a quarter (26%) cite the quality of information as their board’s biggest decision-making obstacle.

“With board packs often hundreds of pages long, Insight Driver isn’t just an AI feature; it’s a step change for boards,” said Pippa Begg, CEO of Board Intelligence. “To be effective, boards need high-quality information. With Insight Driver, directors can walk into meetings informed, focused, and ready to tackle their biggest challenges.”

Already recognized as one of the best board portal providers, Insight Driver marks the next chapter in Board Intelligence’s mission to supercharge boards with the science of board effectiveness. Introducing capabilities that move beyond document sharing, Insight Driver is built on more than 20 years of Board Intelligence’s governance expertise, with strict privacy safeguards and outputs tailored for boardroom needs. These include:

Smarter s ummaries: Paper overviews that reduce prep time by up to 45%

Paper overviews that reduce prep time by up to 45% Enhanced f ocus: Helps boards spend more time on strategy and high-impact decisions, pinpointing areas that need deeper questioning and highlighting where input is required from the board

Helps boards spend more time on strategy and high-impact decisions, pinpointing areas that need deeper questioning and highlighting where input is required from the board Sharper i nsights: Surfaces key details and context while spotting information gaps such as alternative options and forgotten stakeholders, strengthening board discussions

Surfaces key details and context while spotting information gaps such as alternative options and forgotten stakeholders, strengthening board discussions Secure AI: Privacy-first design built for compliance and regulatory needs, with sensitive data never being stored or used for model training

Privacy-first design built for compliance and regulatory needs, with sensitive data never being stored or used for model training User-friendly experience: Built for directors, company secretaries, and governance teams

“The benefits of AI aren’t limited to saving time,” added Jonathan Knight, Chief Product Officer at Board Intelligence. “Insight Driver draws on our decades of governance expertise to help boards have richer and more strategic conversations.”

To learn more about Insight Driver, visit: https://www.boardintelligence.com/board-portal/insight-driver.

About Board Intelligence

Board Intelligence is Europe’s leading board technology and advisory firm, trusted by over 80,000 leaders from the Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and OMX 30. Board Intelligence empowers boards with products and services built on the science of board effectiveness, helping them to unleash their potential and enhance their impact. For more information, visit boardintelligence.com and follow on LinkedIn.

