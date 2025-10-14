BVI’s FINEVISION® HP Gains FDA Approval, Ushering in a New Era of Advanced Trifocal IOLs for U.S. Patients

Milestone strengthens the company’s leadership in advanced IOL innovation

FINEVISION HP, with millions of implantations worldwide, will now be available to U.S. patients

Proprietary design features anchor the launch of BVI’s expanded U.S. IOL portfolio



WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI, a global leader in ophthalmic device innovation, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its FINEVISION HP trifocal intraocular lens (IOL). This milestone reinforces BVI’s leadership in premium IOLs and expands advanced vision solutions for U.S. patients.

The pioneering work of Christophe Pagnoulle, BVI R&D director, and ophthalmologist Damien Gatinel, M.D., Ph.D., brought the FINEVISION HP to market and heralded a new era of premium IOLs. FINEVISION HP stands as the world’s first trifocal IOL and remains the global benchmark in trifocal innovation with a legacy of more than 15 years of clinical success and millions of implantations worldwide. U.S. surgeons and patients now gain access to this transformative lens, recognized globally for its patented diffractive optic design delivering balanced vision at far, intermediate and near distances.

“FINEVISION HP redefined premium cataract surgery and continues to set the gold standard in premium IOL innovation,” said Shervin Korangy, president and CEO of BVI. “This FDA approval marks a pivotal step in expanding our IOL portfolio in the United States, supporting our mission to deliver best-in-class visual outcomes for patients globally.”

The third-generation FINEVISION HP incorporates BVI’s proprietary POD platform and CoPODize™ technology, harmonizing light distribution and minimizing visual disturbances. Its unique double C-loop, four-point haptic design supports long-term stability and precise centration in the capsular bag.

“The development of FINEVISION HP was a pivotal moment for ophthalmology, reshaping expectations for vision correction after cataract surgery,” said Dr. Damien Gatinel, developer and ophthalmologist. “FDA approval in the U.S. means even more patients will benefit from this breakthrough technology.”

Clinical and Market Significance

Created the category. FINEVISION HP was a breakthrough diffractive design creating the world’s first trifocal IOL, establishing an entirely new standard in cataract surgery.

FINEVISION HP was a breakthrough diffractive design creating the world’s first trifocal IOL, establishing an entirely new standard in cataract surgery. Exceptional reliability. With more than a decade of real-world clinical results, millions of successful implantations and strong surgeon preference, FINEVISION HP remains the most trusted trifocal lens.

With more than a decade of real-world clinical results, millions of successful implantations and strong surgeon preference, FINEVISION HP remains the most trusted trifocal lens. Unique design. Featuring BVI’s proprietary POD platform, FINEVISION HP utilizes CoPODize™ technology to harmonize light distribution and minimize visual disturbances, while its double C-loop haptic system ensures lasting stability and precise centration.



Building on this global foundation of success, the U.S. clinical study has further demonstrated the lens’s potential impact for U.S. patients. “The FINEVISION HP trifocal IOL reflects innovation in optic design, and I’m pleased to have been part of the U.S. study evaluating its performance. This lens represents an important step forward in expanding advanced IOL choices for surgeons and their patients,” said Vance Thompson, M.D., ophthalmologist and study investigator.

Given early indications, demand for this groundbreaking IOL is expected to exceed supply, and BVI has been investing in significant capacity expansion efforts to meet market demand. BVI will methodically roll out availability over the coming year. FINEVISION HP will be showcased at the AAO Annual Meeting (Orlando, Oct. 18–20, Booth No. 3521).

About BVI

BVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high-quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving patients’ vision. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors.

To learn more about BVI and its mission to advance the future of vision, visit https://www.bvimedical.com

Press Contact

David Chavez

Global Communications Lead

dchavez@bvimedical.com

+1 (857) 869 8706