Digital Laparoscopy Market Report 2025 | Major Players Expand in Asia-Pacific as Region Leads Digital Laparoscopy Growth

The digital laparoscopy market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.84 billion in 2024 to $3.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing investment in surgical procedures, rising awareness of faster recovery benefits, growing utilization of laparoscopy in bariatric procedures, expansion of tele-laparoscopy platforms, and the development of hospital infrastructure in emerging markets.



The digital laparoscopy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence-driven surgical platforms, rising demand for outpatient surgical procedures, expansion of global minimally invasive surgery training programs, growing integration of advanced technologies in surgical devices, and rising investments in surgical robotics research and development.

Key trends during this period include advancements in AI-powered surgical robotics, development of 3D/4K/8K imaging systems, innovation in miniaturized laparoscopic instruments, incorporation of AI into surgical platforms, and integration of augmented reality in surgical navigation.





The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the growth of the digital laparoscopy market in the coming years. Minimally invasive surgeries, performed through small incisions with specialized instruments, reduce pain, recovery time, and scarring compared to traditional open surgeries. Their growing popularity stems from reduced tissue injury, faster recovery, less postoperative pain, and shorter hospital stays. Digital laparoscopy enhances these procedures by offering precise, real-time visualization and AI-driven surgical guidance, improving accuracy, reducing complications, and accelerating patient recovery. For example, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported that out of nearly 1.6 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2023, liposuction accounted for 347,782 procedures, a 7% increase from 2022 highlighting the rising preference for minimally invasive interventions, which is fueling the digital laparoscopy market.



Companies in the digital laparoscopy market are focusing on AI-powered laparoscopic and robotic-assisted solutions to enhance surgical precision, control, and patient outcomes. These systems use artificial intelligence to guide robotic instruments, optimize real-time decision-making, and provide detailed postoperative analysis. For instance, in April 2024, Medtronic plc, an Ireland-based healthcare technology company, introduced Touch Surgery Live Stream, which broadcasts laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures securely in real-time across more than 20 countries for remote surgical training and collaboration. Its upgraded Touch Surgery Performance Insights platform leverages 14 AI-driven algorithms to analyze surgical videos, offering insights into workflow, instrument utilization, and anatomical identification.



In August 2024, KARL STORZ, a Germany-based manufacturer of endoscopes, surgical devices, and medical instruments, acquired Asensus Surgical Inc., a US-based company offering digital laparoscopy through its Senhance surgical system. This acquisition enables KARL STORZ to establish a surgical robotics hub, combining Asensus Surgical's advanced technology and expertise to expand its robotic and digital surgery portfolio, enhancing surgical precision and promoting safer, more effective patient outcomes.



Major players in the digital laparoscopy market are Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc., Arthrex Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Cook Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, CONMED Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ethicon Inc., B. Braun SE, Netzer Precision Position Sensors A.C.S. Ltd., Distalmotion SA, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Momentis Surgical Ltd., Moon Surgical SAS.



