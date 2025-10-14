Building Twin Market Report 2025, with Coveraage of the Competitive Landscape of Major and Innovative Companies

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Twin Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building twin market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the surge in modular construction methods, increased government funding and incentives, rising urbanization, population growth, and the post-pandemic shift toward smart buildings.



The building twin market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%. The growth projected for the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of smart city projects, increased real estate investments, growing construction of green buildings, expansion of the facility management industry, and rising demand for smart commercial spaces.

Key trends during this period include the integration of IoT sensors, advancements in AI and machine learning, high-performance cloud computing, interoperable digital twin platforms, and the development of augmented reality technologies.



The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to drive the expansion of the building twin market moving forward. Energy-efficient buildings are designed using smart construction techniques, advanced technologies, and thoughtful design to reduce energy consumption while maintaining comfortable indoor environments. This demand is rising due to increasing environmental awareness, as such buildings play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change.

Building twins are crucial for energy-efficient buildings because they enable continuous monitoring and simulation of energy performance, allowing precise adjustments to improve efficiency and reduce energy waste. For example, in December 2024, the Green Building Council of Australia, a non-profit organization, reported that 64 million square meters of building space in Australia received Green Star certification during 2023-24. Additionally, project submissions for green building sustainability certifications more than doubled from the previous year, exceeding 120 submissions. Therefore, the rising focus on energy-efficient buildings is fueling growth in the building twin market.



Leading companies in the building twin market are developing advanced solutions such as SaaS digital twin platforms to support continuous improvement and ensure interoperability throughout building operations. SaaS digital twin platforms are cloud-based software tools that create virtual models of physical systems, enabling users to monitor, analyze, and optimize performance remotely in real time. For instance, in October 2023, Nemetschek Group, a Germany-based software firm, launched dTwin, a SaaS digital twin platform that offers an open, unified solution to support informed decision-making across the entire building lifecycle - from design through daily operations. It is the first platform to integrate all building data into a single comprehensive view by linking design tools such as CAD and BIM, management systems such as IWMS, and live operational data through open APIs. The platform provides customized insights via real-time dashboards and reports tailored for stakeholders including service providers, operators, and owners.



In January 2023, Hexagon AB, a Sweden-based industrial technology company, acquired LocLab for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition expands Hexagon's Smart Digital Reality capabilities and broadens its customer base. It also equips LocLab's clients with an advanced platform to manage, share, and update their 3D digital twin models. LocLab is a Germany-based provider specializing in 3D digital twins for buildings, infrastructure, and other assets.



Major players in the building twin market are Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls International plc, Dassault Systemes, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri), Bentley Systems Inc., Nemetschek SE, Granlund Oy, Matterport Inc., Cupix Inc., ACCA software S.p.A., Invicara Pte. Ltd., ProptechOS AB, Glider Technology Ltd., and AVEVA Group plc.



