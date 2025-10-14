Gcore Mitigates Record-Breaking 6 Tbps DDoS Attack

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gcore , the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, has successfully mitigated one of the largest DDoS attacks recorded to date. The large-scale, multi-regional DDoS attack reached a peak bandwidth of 6 Tbps (terabits per second) and a packet rate of 5.3 Bpps (billion packets per second).

The attack targeted a hosting provider operating in the gaming sector, but the methodology and scale confirm a broader trend of intensifying DDoS campaigns aimed at a wide range of digital infrastructure. The attack was consistent with the AISURU botnet, which has been associated with several high-impact incidents in recent months worldwide.





“This incident underscores an ongoing escalation in both the scale and sophistication of DDoS attacks,” said Andrey Slastenov, Head of Security at Gcore.“While this event was a short-burst volumetric flood, across the industry we increasingly see campaigns used to probe resilience or coincide with other vectors. Without robust, adaptive protection, organizations across tech, hosting, and enterprise sectors remain at risk."



Attack Highlights:

Peak traffic: 6 Tbps

Packet rate: 5.3 Bpps

Main protocol: UDP, typical of volumetric floods

Duration: 30-45 seconds

Geographic concentration: 51% of sources originated in Brazil and 23.7% in the US, together accounting for nearly 75% of all traffic



This event mirrors insights from the recently published Gcore Radar report Q1-Q2 2025 , which revealed that not only did the number of DDoS attacks increase by 41% in just one quarter, but attacks targeting tech companies also rose significantly, accounting for 30% of all recorded incidents.

In the context of this attack, the multi-regional origin and volumetric scale signal a concerning evolution of botnet capabilities, exploiting unsecured infrastructure in regions with high device density and weaker security controls. AISURU’s concentration in Brazil and the US reflects this dynamic.



Strategic Implications for Hosting and Enterprise Infrastructure

The attack’s characteristics align with a growing tactic observed in modern DDoS campaigns: short-burst, high-intensity attacks designed not only to cause downtime but to probe infrastructure resilience.

“For hosting providers, uptime is currency,” added Slastenov. “When a botnet can generate 6 Tbps of traffic, even a few seconds of disruption can translate to financial and reputational damage. This is why adaptive mitigation, edge-layer filtering, and Layer 7 behavioral analysis are no longer optional, they’re mission-critical.”



Gcore’s Response and Defense Capabilities

Gcore’s global DDoS Protection solution absorbed and neutralized the attack without service interruption, leveraging its globally distributed infrastructure across 210+ Points of Presence and a filtering capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.



The incident highlights the need for integrated, AI-driven DDoS defense strategies capable of real-time response and deep traffic inspection—especially as attacks continue to combine volumetric and application-layer exploits.



About Gcore

Gcore is a global infrastructure and software provider for AI, cloud, network, and security solutions. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Gcore operates its own sovereign infrastructure across six continents, delivering ultra-low latency and compliance-ready performance for mission-critical workloads. Its AI-native cloud stack combines software innovation with hyperscaler-grade functionality, enabling enterprises and service providers to build, train, and scale AI everywhere, across public, private, and hybrid environments. By integrating AI, compute, networking, and security into a single platform, Gcore accelerates digital transformation and empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of AI-driven services. Users can learn more at gcore.com .



PR agency contact

gcore@aspectusgroup.com

Contact

Ms.

Kira Kurepina

Gcore

press@gcore.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee20e21a-6dc2-45eb-9327-39f405f6c678