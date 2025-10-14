Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard Report 2025

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mutation detection kits in the genome editing market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to increasing research on genetic disorders, rising government funding for genomics, expanding academic and clinical research collaborations, greater availability of advanced molecular biology tools, and growing investments from biotechnology companies.



The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is expected to drive the growth of mutation detection kits in the genome editing market in the coming years. Genetic disorders are conditions caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, either inherited from parents or resulting from new genetic mutations. The reported rise in genetic disorders is fueled by greater awareness and advances in diagnostic technologies, which allow for earlier and more accurate identification of these conditions. Mutation detection kits for genome editing help address genetic disorders by precisely identifying disease-causing gene mutations, supporting targeted research and the development of effective therapeutic interventions. For example, in May 2024, the National Health Service, a UK-based government department, reported that approximately 17,000 people in England live with sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder, with around 250 new cases diagnosed each year. As a result, the growing prevalence of genetic disorders is boosting the demand for mutation detection kits in the genome editing market.



Key players in the mutation detection kits market are focusing on developing advanced products, such as ultrasensitive multiplexed assays, to improve accuracy, speed, and sensitivity in detecting genetic mutations. Ultrasensitive multiplexed assays are sophisticated diagnostic tests capable of simultaneously detecting and quantifying multiple genetic mutations at very low levels, enabling faster, more accurate, and comprehensive mutation analysis for improved disease diagnosis and monitoring. For instance, in April 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., a US-based research company, launched the ddPLEX ESR1 Mutation Detection Kit, an ultrasensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay designed for breast cancer mutation detection. This kit allows simultaneous identification and precise quantification of seven ESR1 mutations with an analytical sensitivity down to 0.01% variant allele fraction, supporting analysis of both plasma and tissue samples. Such innovations reflect the industry's focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy and enabling personalized treatment strategies.



In March 2025, ERS Genomics Limited, an Ireland-based biotechnology company, partnered with Jumpcode Genomics Inc. to advance next-generation sequencing capabilities. Through this partnership, Jumpcode Genomics Inc. plans to leverage ERS Genomics Limited's CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio to improve its next-generation sequencing technologies, achieving higher sensitivity, enhanced efficiency, and expanded applications in areas including basic research, infectious disease detection, molecular diagnostics, and oncology. Jumpcode Genomics Inc., based in the US, provides advanced tools for mutation detection and genome editing.



