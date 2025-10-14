Amarin and HLS Therapeutics Collaborate on Presenting REDUCE-IT® and EPA Mechanistic Data at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), a company committed to advancing the science of cardiovascular care, in collaboration with its Canadian partner HLS Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company focusing on addressing unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease (CVD), announce the presentation of scientific data at the upcoming Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (CCC), taking place in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada from October 23 to 26, 2025. These presentations reflect the continued commitment of Amarin and HLS to advancing the broader therapeutic potential of Icosapent Ethyl (IPE) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), further highlighting their dedication to improving cardiovascular care for appropriate patients.

Data to be presented at CCC 2025 highlights the clinical value of IPE for cardiometabolic conditions as well as further attempts to explore the mechanistic effects of EPA on atherogenic lipoproteins and in endothelial cells during inflammation when combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Featured abstracts to be presented by international academic collaborators at CCC 2025 include:

Poster Presentation

ENCORE: Icosapent Ethyl Reduces CVD Risk in Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome: REDUCE-IT CKM

Michael Miller, M.D., Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Eliot A. Brinton, M.D., Terry A. Jacobson, M.D., Ph. Gabriel Steg, M.D., Steven B. Ketchum, Ph.D., Jean-Claude Tardif, M.D., Christie M. Ballantyne, M.D.

- Available October 24, 5:30pm ET

- Board 88

High Glucose Enhanced Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] Oxidation in a Manner Inhibited by Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) In Vitro

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Ph.D., Peter Libby, M.D., Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., R. Preston Mason, Ph.D.

- Supported by HLS

- Available October 24, 5:30pm ET

- Board 75

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Caused Synergistic Changes in Protein Expression and Mediators of Endothelial Endoplasmic Reticulum Function During Inflammation

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Ph.D., Peter Libby, M.D., Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., R. Preston Mason, Ph.D.

- Supported by HLS

- Available October 24, 5:30pm ET

- Board 68

Oral Presentation

ENCORE: Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Risk and Duration of Hospitalizations and Death in REDUCE-IT

Michael Szarek, Ph.D., MS, Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Michael Miller, M.D., Eliot A. Brinton, M.D., Jean-Claude Tardif, M.D., Christie M. Ballantyne, M.D., Steven B. Ketchum, Ph.D., Mandeep R. Mehra, M.D., MSc, Ph. Gabriel Steg, M.D.

- Available October 24, 6:00pm ET

- Theatre 1

VASCEPA is commercialized in Canada via a collaborative partnership with HLS Therapeutics, for more information visit www.vascepa.ca

About Amarin

Amarin is a global pharmaceutical company committed to reducing the cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden for patients and communities and to advancing the science of cardiovascular care around the world. We own and support a global branded product approved by multiple regulatory authorities based on a track record of proven efficacy and safety and backed by robust clinical trial evidence. Our commercialization model includes a direct sales approach in the U.S. and an indirect distribution strategy internationally through a syndicate of reputable and well-established partners with significant geographic expertise, covering over 90 markets worldwide. Our success is driven by a dedicated, talented, and highly skilled team of experts passionate about the fight against the world’s leading cause of death, CVD.

About VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk despite being on statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed more than twenty-five million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, VASCEPA is approved and sold in Canada, China, Australia, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in the United Kingdom (applying to England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Sweden, Finland, England/Wales, Spain, Netherlands, Scotland, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Denmark and Austria.

United States

Indications and Limitation of Use

VASCEPA is indicated:

As an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

As an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.

Important Safety Information

VASCEPA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reaction) to VASCEPA or any of its components.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (3% vs 2%) of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter requiring hospitalization in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of atrial fibrillation was greater in patients with a previous history of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.

It is not known whether patients with allergies to fish and/or shellfish are at an increased risk of an allergic reaction to VASCEPA. Patients with such allergies should discontinue VASCEPA if any reactions occur.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (12% vs 10%) of bleeding in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of bleeding was greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel, or warfarin.

Common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% more frequent than placebo): musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%), and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%).

Common adverse reactions in the hypertriglyceridemia trials (incidence >1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%).

Adverse events may be reported by calling 1-855-VASCEPA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Patients receiving VASCEPA and concomitant anticoagulants and/or anti-platelet agents should be monitored for bleeding.

FULL U.S. FDA-APPROVED VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM.

Europe

For further information about the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for VAZKEPA® in Europe, please visit: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vazkepa-epar-product-information_en.pdf

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including beliefs about Amarin’s key achievements in 2024 and the potential impact and outlook for achievements in 2025 and beyond; Amarin’s 2025 financial outlook and cash position; Amarin’s overall efforts to expand access and reimbursement to VAZKEPA across global markets; expectations regarding potential strategic collaboration and licensing agreements with third parties, including our ability to attract additional collaborators, as well as our plans and strategies for entering into potential strategic collaboration and licensing agreements and the overall potential and future success of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA and Amarin that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Amarin. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Amarin’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2025 and annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 2024. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. Amarin’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of significant transactions the company may enter into, such as mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures or any material agreements that Amarin may enter into, amend or terminate. Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (www.amarincorp.com/investor-relations) including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( www.amarincorp.com ) and the investor relations website ( investors.amarincorp.com ), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Tegan Berry

Amarin Corporation plc

PR@amarincorp.com

Investor Inquiries:

Bob Burrows

Western Avenue Advisers LLC

Bob.burrows.ext@amarincorp.com

Investor.relations@amarincorp.com