Excelitas Signs Agreement to Acquire Luxium Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Luxium Solutions, an industry leader in high-performance materials, substrates, components, and assemblies, headquartered in Hiram, Ohio. Closing is planned for late 2025 or early 2026, subject to certain customary and regulatory conditions.

This acquisition would represent the seventh completed transaction by Excelitas since 2017, building on the momentum of the Noblelight acquisition in January 2024. Through a balanced approach of organic growth and strategic M&A, Excelitas has consistently integrated new businesses to foster innovation and deliver added value. This strategic move would mark a bold step forward for the company, unlocking new possibilities and expanding technological horizons, directly supporting Excelitas’ purpose: Enriching Life, Innovation Driven.

Ron Keating, CEO of Excelitas, commented: “Luxium brings a highly differentiated asset of scale with a strong reputation for technical excellence and customer trust to Excelitas. Luxium aligns with our strategy to increase our presence in targeted high-growth end markets, while also enhancing our capabilities in advanced optical technologies. We look forward to welcoming the Luxium team to Excelitas. Upon closing, Luxium will join Excelitas’ Advanced Industrial segment, further enhancing our technical application strength and market positions.”

“Luxium has undergone an accelerated systematic transformation with the continued support of SK Capital and Edgewater Capital,” said Michael Cahill, CEO of Luxium Solutions. “During this period, we acquired PLX and Inrad Optics, expanded our footprint in India, and streamlined our operations. In parallel, we have invested in manufacturing improvements with the mission of better servicing our customers. We are excited to join the Excelitas platform, which is well-aligned with our markets, customers, engineering development processes, and global business infrastructure.”

This acquisition represents a significant step forward in Excelitas’ growth strategy and its commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to customers worldwide.

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

About Luxium Solutions

Headquartered in Hiram, Ohio, Luxium is recognized as a worldwide technology leader and provider of single crystal scintillation materials for radiation detection applications, as well as sapphire and garnet substrates for high precision optics and power electronics. The Company differentiates itself with capabilities and know-how in crystal growth, packaging and integration, and unique intellectual property supported by a portfolio of greater than 170 patents. With 400+ employees across production facilities in the US, France, and India, and sales offices in China and Japan, Luxium serves a global base of 650+ customers across a diverse set of applications across medical imaging, security and border protection, semiconductor, aerospace and defense, oil and gas and other industrial markets. For additional information, visit www.luxiumsolutions.com.

