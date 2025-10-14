Predictive Oncology Announces Additions to Board and Leadership Team to Support Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

Appoints Shawn Matthews, CEO of DNA Holdings Venture, Inc., and Former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, to its Board of Directors

Names Thomas McLaughlin and Sara Turken, JD, as Chief Investment Officer and General Counsel, respectively

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery and the first Strategic Compute Reserve leveraging the Aethir ecosystem to democratize access to AI infrastructure, today announced additions to its leadership team and Board of Directors in support of the Company’s new digital asset treasury strategy focused on the Aethir (ATH) token.

The Company announced today that Shawn Matthews, CEO of DNA Holdings Venture, Inc., (the PIPE investor) and former CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, has joined its Board of Directors; Thomas McLaughlin, CIO of DNA Holdings Venture, Inc., has joined the leadership team as Chief Investment Officer; and biopharmaceutical veteran Sara Turken, JD, has joined as the Company’s new General Counsel.

“On behalf of the Board and executive team, I would like to welcome Shawn, Thomas and Sara to Predictive Oncology as we embark on this exciting new path by leveraging our AI-driven drug discovery capabilities,” stated Raymond Vennare, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “This innovative digital treasury asset strategy potentially addresses our own AI requirements while also allowing us to benefit from the ever-growing need for global AI infrastructure globally. Shawn, Thomas and Sara’s backgrounds align perfectly with our current needs and position us for long-term success. I look forward to their contributions.”

Mr. Shawn Matthews is the Chief Executive Officer of DNA Holdings Venture, Inc., Predictive Oncology’s asset manager, and founder and Chief Investment Officer of Hondius Capital Management, a global asset management firm he established in 2019. From 2009 to 2018, Mr. Matthews served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., where he oversaw more than 100 affiliated entities across a broad spectrum of financial services and fintech businesses. Mr. Matthews joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 2005 and held several senior roles, including Head of Capital Markets and Head of Mortgage Trading. Earlier in his career, Mr. Matthews held positions at Wertheim Schroder & Co., West Side Capital, and Alchemist Capital Management. Mr. Matthews holds a B.S. in Finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from Hofstra University.

Thomas McLaughlin also serves as Chief Investment Officer of DNA Asset Management and is one of the industry’s foremost leaders in liquid crypto markets. He has extensive experience trading and investing in digital assets since 2016 and is responsible for managing several different investment strategies focused on delivering the highest performance and execution in the crypto markets. Prior to joining DNA, Mr. McLaughlin was a founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Coral Capital, a multi-strategy crypto asset management firm with $125M in Assets Under Management. Mr. McLaughlin began his career on Wall Street as an investment banking analyst in Bank of America Merrill Lynch's leveraged finance division, underwriting some of the largest bond deals and leveraged buyouts in history. Thomas earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance & Accounting from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA.

Sara Turken is an accomplished legal executive with extensive experience in the life sciences and biotechnology sector. Ms. Turken brings deep expertise in corporate law, healthcare regulation and strategic transactions to biotechnology companies. Her background spans several public and private life sciences companies, including leading the legal functions at Excision BioTherapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals. She also held positions of increasing responsibility at AgNovos Healthcare and Stryker Corporation. Ms. Turken began her legal career as a corporate associate at Covington & Burling LLP, focusing on securities and corporate transactions. Prior to that, she worked as an investment banking associate at Credit Suisse in the Industrials & Services Group. Ms. Turken also serves on the Board of Directors of Dorot, a non-profit focused on ending social isolation for older adults. She earned her JD, cum laude, from Harvard Law School and her BS from Cornell University.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility.

Predictive Oncology also operates a digital asset treasury focused on the Aethir (ATH) token, creating the world’s first Strategic Compute Reserve. Through its holdings of ATH, the Company functions as an operator on the Aethir ecosystem, strengthening Aethir’s ability to provide the global infrastructure layer for the future of AI, democratizing access to AI infrastructure.

Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

