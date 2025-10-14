MAX Power Advances Canada’s Leading Natural Hydrogen Corridor With Lucky Lake Target

Exploration of Genesis Trend scales up further with the discovery of an important new target area, Lucky Lake, near major infrastructure and approximately 50 km northwest of the soon-to-be-drilled Lawson target.

Lucky Lake underscores both the prospectivity and scalability of Genesis as MAX Power’s geoscience team, now collaborating with the globally recognized Petroleum Technology Research Centre, aims to make the world’s first commercial discovery of Natural Hydrogen.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of an important new Natural Hydrogen large target area known as “Lucky Lake” in the northwest corner of the 200-km-long Genesis Trend in southern Saskatchewan.

Favorably situated near major infrastructure, Lucky Lake has similar attributes to Lawson (50 km to the southeast), including geophysical footprint, where MAX Power will soon launch Canada’s first dedicated deep drilling program for Natural Hydrogen.

Lucky Lake Highlights

Lucky Lake is within what’s interpreted by MAX Power’s geoscience team as a “mobile zone”, a belt of rocks of higher density and low magnetic response which suggests these rocks may have been serpentinized (a process that releases hydrogen).

Lucky Lake shares similar features to Lawson (refer to Sept. 30, 2025 news release) - preliminary reconnaissance 2D trade seismic suggests the presence of complex structures created by multiple processes, including periodic basement movement, early and late dissolution of Middle Devonian salts, and relatively young igneous intrusive activity.

The MAX Power geoscience team is immediately proceeding with further detailed analysis of Lucky Lake, including the acquisition of additional trade data, to prioritize potential drill targets.

Lucky Lake is near a major source of hydroelectric power at the Gardiner Dam. In addition, it’s adjacent to the potash mining corridor and within a 2-hour drive of the city of Saskatoon to the northeast, Saskatchewan’s largest city.

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: “Lucky Lake underscores how a ‘pipeline’ of high-quality targets is developing at Genesis as we review an abundance of early-stage prospects with a disciplined scientific approach. The scalability of Genesis is remarkable – it is unmatched in Canada for Natural Hydrogen potential in terms of size, the elements necessary for accumulations, and nearby infrastructure to allow for a relatively quick pathway to commercialization.”

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, added: “Our work at Lucky Lake reinforces the scale and momentum of the Genesis Trend. Each new advanced target adds depth to our exploration model and expands the foundation for Canada’s first commercial Natural Hydrogen program, also giving our shareholders additional leverage. With PTRC’s scientific collaboration and Saskatchewan’s strong support for innovation, MAX Power is well- positioned to lead this emerging clean energy frontier.”

Figure 1: Genesis Trend





Why This Matters To Investors

Lucky Lake further validates the size and scalability of MAX Power’s Genesis Trend, reinforcing the Company’s position as the clear leader in Canada’s emerging Natural Hydrogen industry. For investors, this represents exposure to a potential new primary energy source - clean, low-cost, and backed by Saskatchewan’s infrastructure and institutional support. As MAX Power advances its first deep well program at Lawson and expands the Genesis Trend portfolio, the company continues to build the scientific and operational framework that could reshape Canada’s Natural Hydrogen landscape.

NI 43-101 QA/QC and Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Halabura is MAX Power’s Chief Geoscientist and has extensive experience in Saskatchewan’s subsurface systems.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s planned drill program and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company’s business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

