OFA Group Announces Beta Launch of “PlanAid” — A Groundbreaking AI Application for Building Code Compliance

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL), a global leader in architecture, technology, and real estate innovation, proudly announces the upcoming beta launch of PlanAid, an artificial intelligence application designed to assist architects, designers, and construction professionals in checking and analyzing building designs against local building codes. The beta version of PlanAid will be completed by the end of October 2025, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the architectural design process.

A Smarter Way to Design with Compliance

Developed by OFA Group’s in-house AI research team, PlanAid leverages advanced natural-language processing and machine-learning algorithms to interpret complex building regulations in real time. The tool allows professionals to upload or link their design models, automatically review them for compliance, and receive instant feedback and recommendations, saving substantial time and reducing costly design revisions.

“Our vision with PlanAid is to empower architects to design with confidence,” said Larry Wong, OFA Group’s CEO and Founder. “Instead of spending hours cross-referencing code sections, designers can focus on creativity and performance, while PlanAid ensures accuracy, safety, and compliance behind the scenes.”

Industry-Wide Beta Trial

OFA Group will open PlanAid’s beta testing period at the end of October, offering free trial access to selected architectural firms, engineers, and construction professionals. The initiative aims to gather real-world feedback to refine the platform’s AI accuracy, user interface, and multi-jurisdictional code database before its commercial release in early 2026.

“PlanAid represents the fusion of architectural intelligence and artificial intelligence,” added Keith Chong, OFA Group’s CTO. “This beta phase is not just about testing software, it’s about collaborating with the design community to shape how AI will redefine the future of compliance and creativity.”

Transforming the Architecture and Construction Landscape

PlanAid is part of OFA Group’s broader mission to integrate advanced technology into the built environment. From planning and design to development and asset management, OFA is leading a new generation of intelligent tools that enhance precision, sustainability, and efficiency across the construction lifecycle.

About OFA Group

OFA Group (Office for Fine Architecture Inc.) is a multidisciplinary design and development enterprise headquartered in Los Angeles with operations across Asia and North America. A registered architectural practice, OFA combines architectural excellence, sustainable innovation, and emerging technologies to deliver transformative solutions in architecture, planning, and real-estate development. The firm’s current initiatives include AI-driven design platforms, digital real asset solutions, and senior housing developments across international markets.

