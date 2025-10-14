Aprea Therapeutics Announces Presentations at EORTC-NCI-AACR International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments that exploit specific cancer cell vulnerabilities while minimizing damage to healthy cells, today announced that two abstracts on its clinical programs, APR-1051 amd ATRN-119, have been accepted for poster presentation at the EORTC-NCI-AACR International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 22 - 26, 2025 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Poster Details Title: Early safety and efficacy of APR-1051, a novel WEE1 inhibitor, in patients with cancer-associated gene alterations: Updated data from ACESOT-1051 phase 1 trial Lead author: Anthony Tolcher MD, FRCPC Presenter: Philippe Pultar, MD Session: Poster Session B Session date/ time: Friday, October 24th, 12:30 - 16:00 ET Location: Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center Title: Updated data from ABOYA-119: A phase 1/2a trial of ATRN-119, a novel macrocyclic ATR inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring DNA damage Lead author: Amit Mahipal MD Presenter: Oren Gilad, PhD Session: Poster Session B Session date/ time: Friday, October 24th, 12:30 - 16:00 ET Location: Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center Copies of the posters will be available on the “Investor Resources” page of the Aprea corporate website on the day of the presentations.



About Aprea

Aprea’s mission is to develop novel cancer therapies that target cancer cells directly, while sparing healthy ones. By exploiting unique vulnerabilities in cancer cell mutations, this approach is designed to eradicate tumors while minimizing harm to normal tissues, thereby reducing the risk of toxicity often associated with conventional chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea’s clinical programs include APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a macrocyclic small molecule ATR inhibitor, both currently in development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

