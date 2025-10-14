Akur8 Expands Pricing Suite with Launch of Rate Repo and Deploy

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY

Akur8, the next-generation insurance pricing and reserving solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced today the launch of Rate Repo and Deploy, two additions to the platform that expand the capabilities of its pricing suite and reinforce its position as the insurance industry’s only end-to-end actuarial platform. With these new additions, insurers gain a single source of truth for rating, and a high-performance pricing engine that seamlessly moves models into live production, enabling real-time, operational deployment.

New Additions that Drive Impact

Rate Repo serves as Akur8’s regulatory-ready rate repository, giving actuaries a single source of truth for rating. It centralizes and simplifies the management of complex Rate Order Calculations (ROCs) across states, entities and lines of business, providing versioning, simulation, and documentation in an intuitive, auditable format that aligns with regulatory requirements. By bridging actuarial, IT, and compliance needs, Rate Repo ensures accuracy, consistency, and governance across rating plans — keeping pricing work aligned with business objectives.

Deploy is Akur8’s fully integrated, cloud-based pricing engine that seamlessly moves rates into live production. Insurers can import rate plans in minutes, deploy them in seconds, and quote in milliseconds, supported by a responsive API that connects directly with policy administration systems, giving insurers the speed, control, and confidence to implement pricing strategies at scale. With built-in features for simulations, version control, and audit logs, Deploy ensures every rate decision is transparent, traceable, regulator-ready and filings-ready, while eliminating manual risk and accelerating speed to market. Together with Rate Repository and Akur8’s core solutions Data, Risk, Demand, and Rate, Deploy equips actuaries with a unified workflow from model build to governance to deployment.

Management Comments

Samuel Falmagne, CEO at Akur8

“The launch of Rate Repo and Deploy is a defining milestone in Akur8’s journey to transform insurance pricing. We are delivering a unified platform for actuaries — one that combines speed, transparency, and governance across the entire pricing and reserving lifecycle. Every component of the platform is best-in-class, designed to deliver maximum value on its own while integrating seamlessly with the rest. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing next-generation, end-to-end actuarial solutions that elevate both business performance and strategic decision making.”

Brune Delinares, Chief Client Officer at Akur8

“Our clients consistently tell us they need solutions that go beyond model building, solutions that foster collaboration, streamline governance, and connect actuarial work with strategic decision-making. With the launch of Rate Repo and Deploy, we are delivering on that need. Rate Repo provides a single source of truth for rate management, and Deploy enables real-time, operational deployment, giving insurers the speed and confidence to bring their strategies to life. And because we know adoption and outcomes matter just as much as technology, we back our platform with an unmatched user experience — including our live actuarial team, available on demand to support clients whenever needed. Together, we’re setting a new standard for end-to-end actuarial excellence.”

Akur8 will showcase Rate Repo and Deploy during its breakout session, “Connected Pricing in Action: From Model Build to Deployment”, at InsureTech Connect (ITC) Vegas 2025, where the company is proud to serve as a Title Sponsor for the fifth year in a row. In addition, Akur8 has released a new product video that demonstrates how insurers are already realizing tangible benefits with Rate Repo and Deploy.

About Akur8

Akur8 is transforming the non-life insurance industry with its innovative suite of pricing and reserving solutions. Our Next Gen Pricing and Reserving Platform combines cutting-edge technology with actuarial excellence to drive business value, bringing speed, performance, transparency, and reliability to insurers of all sizes. Akur8 serves 300+ customers across 40+ countries, including P&C global carriers AXA, Generali, Munich Re, Europ Assistance, Tokio Marine and MS&AD; commercial P&C insurers TMNAS, FCCI, NEXT, HDVI and Canal; personal and commercial P&C insurers Cypress, Madison Mutual, Western Reserve Group and Georgia Farm Bureau; and specialty P&C insurers Canopius and Bass Underwriters. Over 3000 actuaries use Akur8 daily to build their pricing models and reserving projections across all lines of business.

