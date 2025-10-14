Confluent Health Strengthens National Network with Addition of Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Health, a national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, today announced its latest partnership with Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy, a respected Kentucky-based practice with six clinics across the state.

By joining forces, Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy will continue operating under its trusted local brand while gaining access to Confluent Health’s industry-leading management services, practice enablement resources, and innovation ecosystem. This includes business intelligence tools, advanced clinician education through Evidence In Motion (EIM) and best-in-class safety solutions from Confluent Industrial Health and Safety Solutions partner Fit For Work.

"For more than 20 years, our clinics have been rooted in personal, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Greg Pitts, OTD, MS, OTR/L, CHT, founder of Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy. “By partnering with Confluent Health, we’re able to preserve what makes us unique while tapping into resources that help us grow, develop our team, and better serve our communities for decades to come."

"At Confluent Health, we are building the future of musculoskeletal care one partnership, one community, one patient at a time,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health. “Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy is a tremendous addition to our family—not only do they bring deep expertise in occupational and certified hand therapy, but they have also built a reputation for clinical quality and patient-centered care that sets a high bar for all of us. This partnership doesn’t just strengthen our presence in Kentucky, it makes Confluent Health stronger by adding their specialized knowledge, proven outcomes and commitment to excellence to our national network."

As part of the Confluent Health family, Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy will also benefit from unique growth and development opportunities, including access to the Confluent Health Scholars Program, which supports advanced education for clinicians nationwide. With more board-certified specialists than any other physical therapy leader, Confluent Health continues to set the standard for clinical excellence while providing career pathways that attract and retain top talent.

This partnership expands Confluent Health’s national footprint to more than 820 sites of care across the United States, a milestone that underscores the organization’s role as a leading force in MSK health and a trusted ally for independent practices nationwide.

For more information on Commonwealth Hand and Physical Therapy, visit commonwealthhandtherapy.com. To learn more about Confluent Health, visit confluenthealth.com .



About Commonwealth Hand and Physical Therapy

At Commonwealth Hand & Physical Therapy, we help patients with comprehensive care for upper extremity conditions, such as hands, wrists, shoulders and elbows, and physical therapy for neck, back, hip and lower extremities. Our certified hand therapists, as well as our physical therapists, strive to help each client regain function and improve their condition. Our goal is always to provide clients with personalized care tailored to their needs. Through specialized services, we can help you recover from complications dealing with sprains, arthritis, surgery, and more. Our staff will treat you like family the minute you walk in the door. With personalized care and a warm smile, we want to help you. Visit our Lexington, Frankfort, Georgetown, Berea or London clinics today. For more information, visit commonwealthhandtherapy.comor follow us on Facebook at @CWHandTherapy.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

