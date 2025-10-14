Hawx Services Celebrates Serving 14 States Across Nationwide

Ogden, Utah, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hawx Services, a leading pest control company committed to helping families feel safe, secure, and protected at home, is thrilled to announce the celebration that its expert team is now serving 15 locations across the nation.



Founded on the idea that pest management should be smarter, safer, and more transparent, Hawx has become one of the fastest-growing names in residential and commercial pest services. The company’s approach goes far beyond spraying and traps; it’s about combining intelligent technology, expert technicians, and community trust to deliver the kind of service modern homeowners deserve. After moving into California, Texas, and across the South, Hawx Smart Pest Control is now proudly serving 14 states and 24 locations across the USA, consistently delivering the company’s award-winning pest control services to every residential and business client.



“We hire the right people at every level of the company to provide you with the best services in pest control,” said a spokesperson for Hawx Services. “Hawx knows pests disrupt the productivity and safety of residential and commercial spaces, and we work hard to handle your pest problems and restore your peace of mind.”



At its core, Hawx represents the evolution of pest control into something more customer-centric. Every aspect of their service, from the scheduling system to technician training, emphasizes communication and care. After each visit, clients receive an email or text summary outlining what was done, the products used, and any next steps.



This consistent transparency transforms what was once a stressful process into a seamless experience. Customers feel empowered, informed, and valued, qualities that set Hawx apart in an industry where uncertainty often rules.



Some of the company’s top benefits includes:



Smart Service for a Smarter Generation: For decades, pest control has relied on routine visits and reactive treatments. But today’s homeowners expect precision, data, and communication, and that’s exactly what Hawx delivers. The company’s Smart Service Report gives customers a detailed breakdown of what’s been done, what pests were identified, and how the treatment protects their home in the long term. This transparency builds confidence. Instead of wondering whether a technician did a thorough job, Hawx clients can view everything clearly through their personalized service updates. It’s pest control backed by accountability, and that’s a major reason customers across multiple states are switching to Hawx.



Technology with a Human Touch: While automation plays a role in efficiency, Hawx understands that true protection comes from people, knowledgeable technicians using technology as a tool, not a replacement. Every team member is trained to identify pest behavior patterns, adapt to seasonal changes, and educate customers on prevention methods. It’s a blend of empathy and expertise. Hawx technicians aren’t just service providers; they’re partners in long-term home protection. And that partnership approach has redefined what modern pest control feels like: professional, proactive, and personal.



Building Local Trust Across America: Though technology drives Hawx’s success, it’s their people who bring it to life. The company operates across multiple states, tailoring services to local climates and pest behavior. From desert scorpions in the Southwest to ants, termites, and rodents in humid regions, every branch uses region-specific expertise to deliver consistent results. Local teams don’t just treat homes; they become part of the community fabric, sponsoring local events and supporting families through outreach programs. It’s pest control with a human touch, and customers notice. That’s why Hawx has grown rapidly through word of mouth and positive online reviews, not just advertising.



A Multi-Step Defense System: What makes Hawx’s process different is its structured, science-based method. Each service begins with a comprehensive inspection to identify vulnerabilities, cracks, entry points, and nesting zones that pests often exploit. From there, technicians create a protective barrier around the property, treating key foundation areas, crevices, and the yard perimeter. By addressing both visible infestations and unseen risks, Hawx ensures lasting protection. Their technicians are trained not just to remove pests but to prevent their return. And if pests do come back between visits? Hawx does too, at no extra cost. That guarantee has helped the company earn thousands of five-star reviews and a reputation for reliability.



Innovation Meets Environmental Awareness: Hawx’s commitment to innovation extends beyond software and service reports; it includes sustainability. The company has planted over 25,000 trees through its partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit dedicated to reforestation. Meanwhile, over 31% of its fleet vehicles are now hybrid, a move that reduces carbon emissions and supports cleaner communities. Eco-friendly pest control isn’t just a marketing phrase; it’s a responsibility. As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emphasizes, modern pest management should prioritize safety for both people and ecosystems. Hawx aligns perfectly with that principle, focusing on targeted treatments that minimize environmental impact while maximizing effectiveness.



“For those tired of outdated pest control models, Hawx Smart Pest Control offers something refreshingly modern: reliability powered by data, delivered with care, and built on integrity. In every sense, Hawx isn’t just protecting homes, it’s redefining what it means to live comfortably, safely, and smartly in the 21st century,” added the spokesperson for the company.



As the pest control industry continues to evolve, Hawx stands at the forefront of the change. Its tech-driven foundation, commitment to sustainability, and community-focused mission make it more than a service provider; it’s a trusted partner for homeowners nationwide.



Hawx Services encourages homeowners and businesses seeking a comprehensive solution to protect against pests to visit its website today.



About Hawx Services LLC



Founded in 2013, Hawx Services is a leading pest control company that offers targeted solutions to both residential and commercial clients. The company ensures the use of the highest quality products and equipment available while focusing on excellence, honesty, and reliability to deliver the best client experience possible.



More Information



To learn more about Hawx Services, please visit the website at https://hawxpestcontrol.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/hawx-services-celebrates-serving-14-states-across-nationwide/