cPacket Modernizes Network Observability for the AI Era with Unified Platform and AI-Driven Insights

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 14, 2025 – Building on its leadership in high-speed packet processing, capture and analytics, cPacket is redefining network observability to meet the demands of the AI era. cPacket today announced AI-powered enhancements to its Unified Observability Platform to modernize network, security and compliance workflows in today’s complex and high-performance enterprise networks. Offering 360-degree visibility and relevant insights, cPacket’s platform can dramatically accelerate the detection, troubleshooting, and resolution of critical issues before they impact business, safety, or user experience.

According to EMA Research, 92 percent of IT organizations believe it is important for network observability solutions to optimize and automate network management with AI/ML technologyi. cPacket’s flagship AI insights and workflows are designed to bring much-needed clarity and efficiency to network observability. The new cPacket Insight Engine uses unsupervised machine learning to establish baselines, correlate anomalies, and surface the most critical insights – explaining what happened, when it happened, where it happened, and why it happened. Engineers can quickly discover, understand and act upon these insights with a set of agentic workflows and queries with the large language model (LLM) of their choice.

From Network Monitoring to Observability

Network Operations (NetOps) and Security Operations (SecOps) teams are under extraordinary pressure to maintain service availability, performance and resilience in dynamic environments. The rapid adoption of hybrid cloud infrastructure, distributed applications and always-on AI workloads have made it impossible for legacy tools to monitor traffic as it surges to 400 Gbps and beyond. At the same time, organizations face rising security threats, compliance mandates, and a shortage of experienced network engineers that overwhelm operational resources.

cPacket’s Unified Observability Platform resolves these challenges by delivering complete visibility, insights and scalability across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud networks. Unlike products that abstract or sample telemetry data, cPacket captures and inspects every packet at line rate with nanosecond precision – providing the ultimate source of truth for observability. Trillions of packets are curated into context-rich metadata and session metrics that fuel the Insight Engine. Compared to other anomaly detection techniques, every cPacket AI insight is backed by high-fidelity packet data and can be validated in cPacket dashboards or third-party tools like Grafana.

“The AI era demands a new approach to observability – one that uses the richest data to deliver trustworthy insights,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket. “Unlike black box approaches, our AI-powered insights are easy to understand, verify and act upon. This builds trust by enabling teams to consistently anticipate disruptions, detect threats earlier, and resolve incidents in minutes, not days.”

AI features are becoming an invaluable tool to simplify operational workflows. By prompting the LLM of their choice, all levels of engineers can quickly tap into the data and insights from cPacket’s observability platform without toggling between multiple dashboards and tools. This context-rich information can also be fed into customers’ existing IT Service Management (ITSM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) tools, which can shorten Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and deliver more consistent workflows across the enterprise. This is made possible by cPacket’s uniquely open and flexible architecture, which uses open APIs, Model Context Protocols (MCPs) and agentic frameworks to integrate with the observability ecosystem.

As businesses grow, requirements change, and AI workloads evolve, cPacket’s Unified Observability Platform is designed to deliver long-term value and flexibility by:

Compounding ROI: Greater operational efficiency today, followed by proactive, preventative and automated workflows over time;

Greater operational efficiency today, followed by proactive, preventative and automated workflows over time; Democratizing access to packet data: Standardizing access to high-fidelity data as tools and use cases evolve;

Standardizing access to high-fidelity data as tools and use cases evolve; Keeping pace with faster networks: Supporting up to 400Gbps hybrid observability today, and scaling to support next-gen speeds for tomorrow’s always-on AI workloads;

Supporting up to 400Gbps hybrid observability today, and scaling to support next-gen speeds for tomorrow’s always-on AI workloads; Maintaining compliance: Aligning with enterprise data sovereignty and AI policies, as well as audit-ready forensics to satisfy the most rigorous external requirements.

About cPacket Networks, Inc.

cPacket is modernizing network observability for the AI era. The company’s Unified Observability Platform, built on trusted packet data, delivers full-fidelity visibility, real-time analytics, and explainable AI insights across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is faster detection and resolution of performance issues, stronger security posture, and greater operational resilience. Global finance, healthcare, and technology enterprises and government agencies rely on cPacket to ensure network reliability and business continuity at scale. Built for the world’s fastest, most demanding networks —cPacket keeps organizations ready for what comes next. For more information, visit www.cpacket.com.

i EMA Research, “Network Observability: Managing Performance Across Hybrid Networks,” 2025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b8a2b3b-4a16-4e71-8b36-ccfca7b91310