AYR Wellness Launches Flower from its First Indoor Cultivation Facility in Florida, Expanding Product Quality and Variety

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, announces the opening of its first-ever indoor cultivation facility in Florida, marking a major milestone for the Company and its customers in the Sunshine State.

The new 97,580 sq. ft. facility features nearly 50,000 sq. ft. of grow canopy. The site will employ approximately 100 team members across cultivation, operations, and technical roles, with opportunities for both experienced professionals and those beginning their careers in the cannabis industry.

“We’re incredibly proud to open this state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility in central Florida,” said George DeNardo, President of AYR Wellness. “This new facility, with our existing hybrid greenhouse site in Gainesville, allows AYR to offer patients the best of both worlds: premium, indoor-grown flower with top-shelf quality, and value-driven hybrid greenhouse flower. By listening to what patients want and expanding our suite of offerings, AYR is raising its standards for cannabis while ensuring AYR remains competitive in Florida’s evolving market.”

The facility debuts with a curated library of genetics that blends Kynd fan favorites with exciting new cultivars like Purple Alien, alongside the return of beloved strains such as Powdered Doughnuts and Tiger Bomb. Outfitted with advanced LED lighting and sustainable irrigation systems, the site is designed to deliver consistent harvests while conserving water and minimizing the use of fertilizers.

“Ocala marks the beginning of a new era for AYR in Florida,” said Julie Winter, Chief Revenue Officer. “This facility sets a new standard for cannabis quality, delivering consistency for our loyal patients, re-engaging those seeking top-tier options, and inviting new patients to experience the care and quality that define AYR.”

Patients with a valid medical marijuana recommendation can now access the new and improved Kynd portfolio of carefully curated cultivars at AYR Wellness dispensaries across Florida. To explore the full selection and learn more, please visit: https://ayrdispensaries.com/florida/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “target,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “foresee,” “could,” “would,” “estimate,” “goal,” “outlook,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “pacing,” “tracking,” and “should,” as well as similar expressions or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, output, product quality, cultivar availability, operational efficiencies, hiring and staffing plans, sustainability initiatives, market positioning, and timing and scope of product launches associated with the Ocala indoor cultivation facility, as well as the Company’s broader strategy, growth prospects, and operating performance in Florida. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the performance and ramp-up of the Ocala facility; cultivation yields and product quality variability; supply chain constraints; equipment performance and maintenance; the availability and retention of qualified personnel; patient and consumer demand; competitive dynamics and pricing pressure; changes in laws, regulations, or enforcement priorities at the federal, state, or local level; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals and permits; macroeconomic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness is a U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with more than 90 licensed retail locations across Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey Nevada, and soon, Virginia.

The Company cultivates, manufactures, and retails a broad portfolio of high-quality cannabis products, supporting both medical patients and adult-use consumers across its markets.

For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

Company Contact:

Robert Vanisko

SVP, Public Affairs

comms@ayrwellness.com