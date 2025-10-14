Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Troy Coleman as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Products

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the appointment of Troy Coleman as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Products, effective October 14, 2025. Troy will be responsible for leading our product portfolios, driving strategic growth, innovation, and market leadership in our core power and sensing solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Troy to Allegro," said Mike Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Troy’s leadership, deep industry experience, and proven ability to grow profitable businesses at scale will be invaluable as we execute our automotive and industrial growth strategies. His ability to innovate, foster strategic relationships, and accelerate new product introductions aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”

"I am incredibly excited to join Allegro and lead the Products organization," said Troy Coleman. "Allegro's commitment to 'Innovation with Purpose' and its leadership in sensing and power solutions resonate with me. These solutions are driving critical advancements in e-Mobility, clean energy, and robotics. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to accelerate our product roadmap, expand our market leadership, and deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

Troy brings over 25 years of extensive semiconductor industry experience to Allegro, with a distinguished track record of leadership and significant business growth. Most recently, Troy served as Vice President, Linear Power Business Unit at Texas Instruments, where he was responsible for over $1 billion in revenue and successfully led multiple product lines while driving innovation and market expansion. His expertise and technical acumen span Analog Mixed Signal and Power products, as well as automotive and industrial markets. Troy holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com.

Contact: Jalene Hoover

VP of IR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 512 751 6526

jhoover@allegromicro.com