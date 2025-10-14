Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profile Report 2025

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mental health clinical trials market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.96 billion in 2024 to $3.23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing interest in neuropsychiatric drug development, rising prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depression, growing support from government and regulatory bodies, an expanding geriatric population, and rising demand for non-pharmacological interventions.



The mental health clinical trials market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of mental health disorders, increasing awareness of mental health issues, growing demand for personalized medicine, rising healthcare expenditures, and expanding use of digital health technologies.

Key trends expected during the forecast period include advancements in digital health platforms, developments in wearable devices, improvements in neuroimaging technologies, innovations in electronic data capture (EDC) systems, and the adoption of technology-driven decentralized clinical trial models.





The rising prevalence of mental health disorders is expected to propel the growth of the mental health clinical trials market going forward. Mental health disorders are conditions that significantly affect an individual's emotions, thinking, behavior, and overall psychological functioning. The prevalence of these disorders is increasing due to rising stress from modern lifestyles, including work pressure, social isolation, and constant digital connectivity. Mental health clinical trials support advancements in care by evaluating the safety and effectiveness of new drugs, therapies, and behavioral interventions for mental health conditions. For instance, in May 2024, according to the American Psychiatric Association, approximately 43% of adults in the USA reported feeling more anxious in 2024, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders is driving the growth of the mental health clinical trials market.



Companies in the mental health clinical trials market are focusing on novel therapies to enhance mood stability, improve treatment efficacy, and minimize side effects. Adjunctive therapies refer to medications used alongside primary treatments to enhance their effectiveness in managing complex mental health conditions. For example, in December 2022, AbbVie Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for VRAYLAR (cariprazine) as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder in adults. VRAYLAR employs a dopamine-serotonin partial agonist mechanism, complementing traditional antidepressants, reducing depressive symptoms in patients with inadequate response to standard therapy, and improving mood stabilization with fewer side effects.



In March 2025, Wysa, a US-based mental health technology company, partnered with April Health Inc. to integrate its AI coach into primary care. This partnership aims to improve access to mental health services, streamline patient support, and enhance outcomes through continuous, technology-enabled care. April Health Inc. is a US-based digital behavioral health company providing evidence-based mental health care through primary care channels.



Major players in the mental health clinical trials market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Biogen Inc., ICON plc., Parexel International Corporation, CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd., Medpace Holdings Inc., PSI CRO AG., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc., Ergomed, Celerion Inc., Biotrial S.A.S., Lindus Health Ltd., Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd., Precision for Medicine Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Phase: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV

By Study Design: Interventional; Observational; Other Study Designs

By Disorder: Anxiety Disorders; Depression; Bipolar Affective Disorder; Dissociation and Dissociative Disorders; Schizophrenia; Other Disorders

By Sponsor: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies; Government Agencies; Other Sponsors

Subsegments:

By Phase I: Single Ascending Dose; Multiple Ascending Dose; First in Human; Pharmacokinetics Studies

By Phase II: Dose Ranging Studies; Proof of Concept Studies; Randomized Controlled Trials; Open Label Studies

By Phase III: Large Scale Randomized Trials; Multicenter Studies; Comparative Effectiveness Trials; Double Blind Studies

By Phase IV: Post Marketing Surveillance; Long Term Safety Studies; Real World Evidence Studies; Pharmacovigilance Studies

Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Regional and Country Analysis

Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Johnson & Johnson - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Merck & Co. Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

AbbVie Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Sanofi S.A.- Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

GSK plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Biogen Inc.

ICON plc.

Parexel International Corporation

CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

PSI CRO AG.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc.

Ergomed

Global Mental Health Clinical Trials Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Mental Health Clinical Trials Market



Recent Developments in the Mental Health Clinical Trials Market



Mental Health Clinical Trials Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic4bc1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment