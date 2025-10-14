Curacao Helps Families Turn Old Into Gold With Holiday Trade-In Program for Furniture and Appliances

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, one of the largest Hispanic-focused retailers on the West Coast, is helping families upgrade their homes for the holiday season with a limited-time trade-in program offering up to $350 for old furniture and appliances. Through November 2, qualified shoppers can refresh their homes just in time for the holidays with free home pickup, 0% financing, and the opportunity to double their Curacao credit line on new purchases.

“This is the time of year when everyone wants their home to look its best, especially when friends and family start coming by,” said Teylez Perez, Vice President of Marketing at Curacao. “Our trade-in program makes it easy to swap out what’s old, get up to $350 back, and upgrade before the holidays. You save money, skip the hassle, and enjoy a home you’re proud to show off. More than anything, we want to make it easier for families to enjoy this season together.”

Curacao’s Trade-In Program makes upgrading easy and rewarding. Customers can receive up to $350 toward new furniture or appliances when they trade in their old items, with free home pickup for added convenience. Qualified shoppers can also double their Curacao credit line and enjoy 0% financing on qualifying purchases, making it simple to bring home what they need now and pay over time.

Curacao is also offering top deals across living room, dining, and appliance collections from trusted brands such as Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Sealy. Customers will find that Curacao’s prices and interest rates beat those of Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and Walmart, offering unbeatable value on leading products.

This promotion is valid through November 2, 2025, while supplies last. Customers can visit any Curacao location or icuracao.com for full details on trade-in eligibility, financing options, and credit line offers. All benefits from this promotion are subject to credit approval.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

curacao@bobgoldpr.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16e2095a-3c16-49cf-8fd1-a25185817624