Building Pest Control Services Market Report 2025, with Competitive Benchmarking Profiles of Ecolab, Rentokil, Rollins, Terminix, and Orkin

The building pest control services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $20.21 billion in 2024 to $21.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to the growing adoption of integrated pest management solutions, increased emphasis on health regulations within commercial buildings, a surge in pest occurrences linked to climate change, heightened investments in building maintenance services, and escalating demand for professional pest control in the hospitality industry.



The building pest control services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is driven by rising demand for eco-friendly pest control methods, broader implementation of smart pest monitoring technologies, stricter government regulations concerning building sanitation, increased awareness of the long-term property damage caused by pests, and a growing necessity for pest control in aging infrastructure.

Key trends projected for the forecast period include advancements in AI-powered pest detection systems, development of biodegradable and non-toxic pest control products, innovations in remote pest control technologies, progress in data-driven pest activity monitoring, and creation of integrated digital platforms for pest management.





The rising incidence of vector-borne diseases is expected to drive the growth of the building pest control services market in the coming years. Vector-borne diseases are illnesses transmitted to humans through bites from infected insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, or fleas. The increase in these diseases is attributed to climate change, which creates warmer and more humid conditions that enable disease-carrying insects to survive, spread more easily, expand into new regions, and transmit infections over extended periods. Building pest control services help prevent vector-borne diseases by eliminating environments that support the breeding and survival of these disease-carrying organisms, thereby disrupting the transmission cycle to humans. For example, in August 2024, St. Louis County's Department of Public Health, a US-based health agency, reported that tick-borne illnesses accounted for 79% of total cases, with cases rising sharply from 32 in 2022 to 49 in 2023, marking a 53.1% increase. Thus, the rising occurrence of vector-borne diseases is fueling the expansion of the building pest control services market.



Leading companies in the building pest control services market are emphasizing the development of advanced solutions, such as smart pest monitoring systems, to enable real-time pest detection, reduce manual inspections, and improve service efficiency through data-driven insights. These smart systems use Internet of Things sensors and artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to detect and track pest activity in real time. For instance, in March 2025, Pelsis Group, a UK-based pest control technology firm, introduced its Digital Halo, an AI-powered pest monitoring system tailored for pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturing environments. It employs live data monitoring to identify and track flying insect movements within manufacturing facilities, helping to reduce pest threats. The system offers customizable alert thresholds for insect captures and glue board usage, notifying users when intervention is necessary. This proactive method lowers contamination risks and boosts response efficiency. Additionally, the system streams real-time data through the Pelesis platform, aiding continuous compliance with hygiene regulations.



In January 2023, Rockit Pest, a US-based pest control company, acquired Petri Pest Control Services for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Rockit Pest to broaden its service portfolio and geographic presence in the residential and commercial pest control market. Petri Pest Control Services is a US-based provider specializing in building pest control services.



