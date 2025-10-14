Red Rover Unveils New Professional Development Management Solution That Increases the Efficiency of Educator Professional Learning

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of modern human capital management solutions for K–12 education, has announced the launch of its new Professional Development Management solution, a purpose-built, integrated system designed to help districts simplify compliance, streamline Continued Education Unit (CEU) workflows, and better support educator growth and retention.

Built specifically for K–12 HR and curriculum leaders, Red Rover’s Professional Development Management solution provides districts with a unified way to track professional development activities, manage state requirements, and offer teachers a clear path to certification renewal. The system is natively integrated with Red Rover’s Absence Management, Time Tracking, Onboarding, and Hiring solutions, creating one unified ecosystem built exclusively for school HR teams.

“Professional development in K–12 is too important to be buried under spreadsheets and disconnected systems,” said Dani O’Shaughnessey, Co-founder and CEO of Red Rover. “Like every solution we build, this one is designed hand-in-hand with district leaders to solve the challenges they face every day. Our Professional Development Management solution is purpose-built for K–12, and it offers districts a smarter way to manage PD requirements while making the process easier and more transparent.”

With budgets tightening, compliance demands increasing, and educator burnout and turnover still pressing issues, districts are seeking tools that reduce administrative burden while supporting staff. Red Rover’s Professional Development Management solution meets these needs by automating CEU tracking, facilitating scheduling, and producing audit-ready reports. Teachers benefit from an intuitive dashboard where they can enroll in PD opportunities, view progress, and track activity completion.

Unlike generic LMS platforms or corporate courseware tools, Red Rover’s purpose-built solution focuses on the management of professional development for district leaders. Its native design and integration also ensure every PD activity ties directly to absence management and time tracking HR workflows. When a teacher registers for a PD session, the system automatically flags the related absence within Red Rover’s Absence Management tool, giving administrators plenty of time to plan coverage and minimize classroom disruption.

“Districts need a system that works like they do — fast, fully integrated, and focused on providing better support for the people who keep schools running,” added O’Shaughnessey. “That’s what this solution and Red Rover delivers.”

Red Rover’s Professional Development Management solution is now available to all districts, with implementation support and district-specific customization included. To learn more or request a demo, visit redroverk12.com/professional-development-management .

About Red Rover

Red Rover delivers intuitive, purpose-built human capital management solutions that help K–12 HR leaders manage time, absences, hiring, onboarding, and professional development in one truly unified platform. Serving over 1,600 districts nationwide, Red Rover is committed to reducing administrative burden, increasing educator support, and helping districts keep the best teachers in every classroom. Headquartered in Exton, PA.