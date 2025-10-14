Flare Therapeutics to Present FX-909 Phase 1A Data in Oral Presentation at Upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare Therapeutics Inc. (FlareTx), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the presentation of FX-909 Phase 1A clinical data in an oral presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 22-26, 2025 in Boston, MA. FX-909 is a first-in-class orally available small molecule inhibitor of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG), the master regulator of the luminal lineage, currently in a Phase 1B study for the treatment of locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC).

AACR-NCI-EORTC oral presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Safety and clinical activity of FX-909, a first-in-class oral small molecule inhibitor of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG), a master regulator of luminal lineage in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma

Session: Plenary Session 4: Clinical Trials Plenary Session

Presenter: Xin Gao

Date, Time: Friday, October 24, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. ET

Location: Level 3, Ballroom AB

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. The company’s lead program, FX-909, is a first-in-class orally available small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, the master regulator of the luminal lineage, that is initially being developed for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. FX-909 has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in a Phase 1A study as a monotherapy and is actively dosing patients in a Phase 1B to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose in a biomarker-defined population. The second lead program, FX-111, is a novel and highly differentiated potent and selective degrader for AR ON , the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound androgen receptor. This approach offers the potential to overcome key vulnerabilities of conventional therapies that target AR OFF and has broad potential across prostate cancer at all stages. FX-111 is undergoing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for initial development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These two programs, along with an earlier-stage portfolio targeting transcription factors involved in oncology and other therapeutic areas, leverage Flare Therapeutics’ integrated discovery platform of capabilities that identifies novel validated ligands to the undrugged proteome. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

investorrelations@flaretx.com

Media:

media@flaretx.com