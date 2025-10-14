LED Lighting, EV Charging Station, and Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q2 Investor Call Wed., Nov. 5th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electrical vehicle charging station, and maintenance services solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2026 second quarter results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release its results prior to the market’s opening that morning.

Webcast and Call Details

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live Call Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf55f14b2f5d347849b3dd77f81889bbf

Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. Anyone can re-register if they lose the dial-in or PIN #.

Webcast & Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pw8riaez

About Orion Energy Systems (at www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Engage with Us

X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR

Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO Robert Ferri Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Robert Ferri Partners pbrodin@oesx.com (415) 575-1589 robert.ferri@robertferri.com



