Adirondack Capital Partners Expands to Florida, Names Brittany Feinberg as Partner to Lead New Miami-Based Office

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adirondack Capital Partners (“ACP”) announced today the expansion of its real estate investment platform into Florida, a strategic move that positions the firm in one of the nation’s most active and fast-growing markets.

As part of this expansion, Brittany Feinberg has been promoted to Partner and will lead the firm’s newly established Miami, Florida-based office, which will serve as a strategic base for connecting investors, family offices and developers to premier retail, multifamily and mixed-use transactions across the state.

“Florida represents a major opportunity for our clients and our platform,” said Michael Hunter Coghill, Founder and Managing Partner of ACP. “We’re proud to mark this next phase of growth with Brittany at the helm. Her leadership, market expertise and proven ability to deliver for clients make her the clear choice to spearhead our Southeast presence.”

To kick off its Florida operations, ACP has its first Florida transaction under contract—a $30 million, 16-acre waterfront development site on Florida’s west coast, fully entitled for a luxury condo, hotel and marina project. This deal reflects the firm’s ability to source and execute high-impact opportunities in dynamic markets as well as its commitment to supporting global private capital and family office clients with ACP’s institutional-grade advisory platform.

“I’m honored to step into this role as Partner and Head of our Florida office,” said Feinberg. “There’s a surge of momentum across Florida’s urban and coastal markets, and ACP is ready to deliver the high-touch, high-caliber execution our clients expect.”

Brittany brings nearly a decade of real estate capital markets experience to the role, having worked across both debt and equity transactions totaling over $10 billion spanning all major asset classes—including retail, office, hotels, industrial and multifamily. She plays an integral role in both investment sales and capital markets at ACP, working closely with Managing Partners Michael Hunter Coghill and Chad Sinsheimer.

Prior to joining ACP, Brittany worked at Eastdil Secured, a global real estate investment bank, where she held positions in the firm’s California and New York offices. Most recently, she served as a Senior Vice President on Eastdil’s debt placement group and was part of the team that facilitated a $500 million CMBS loan for the Miami Design District on behalf of Dacra, L Catterton, and Brookfield.

Originally from Long Beach, California, Feinberg is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Adirondack Capital Partners’ Florida office will be located at 927 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

About Adirondack Capital Partners:

Adirondack Capital Partners (ACP) is an exclusive engagement-based capital markets advisory firm that specializes in the acquisition and disposition of office, multi-family, industrial, land and high street retail properties in major gateway markets throughout the United States. ACP maximizes returns for clients in the disposition of investment properties and presents acquisition clients with opportunities unseen by the markets. As a privately held boutique advisory firm we are dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and take pride in the reputation and track record of our firm.

