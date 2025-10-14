Microbot Medical® Secures U.S. Based Logistics Partner to Support the Commercialization of Its LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System

The Experienced MedTech Logistics Provider Will Help Ensure Effective and Efficient Inventory Management and Customer Support

The Company is on Track to Commence the Launch of LIBERTY® during Q4 This Year

HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer and distributer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, has partnered with a U.S. based third-party logistics (3PL) company to support the commercialization of the FDA-cleared LIBERTY® System. The Company is expected to initiate the limited market release of the LIBERTY® System during the current fourth quarter of 2025 with the broader launch anticipated to occur in April 2026 during the Society of Interventional Radiology conference, which is the largest Interventional Radiology conference in the U.S.

The 3PL company is a fully compliant and integrated fulfillment solutions provider specializing in the medical device industry, which would allow the Company to leverage its proximity to key markets, and provide effective and efficient order processing and the ability to maintain inventory to meet expected demand from a strategically located, climate-controlled warehouse.

“As we continue to establish the infrastructure to support the commercial launch of LIBERTY following FDA clearance, we believe that having an established logistics provider with deep medtech expertise puts us in a stronger position to achieve our go-to-market initiatives more efficiently,” commented Michal Ahuvia, Director of Operations.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a breakthrough medical device company focused on transforming endovascular procedures through advanced robotic technology. Microbot’s LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System is the first single-use, remotely operated robotic solution designed for precision, efficiency and safety. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Microbot is driving the future of endovascular care.

