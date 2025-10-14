Bombardier Defense and SNC Announce 10-year Service Agreement in Support of U.S. Military Program

Agreement covers two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft – equipped with SNC’s RAPCON-X ® technology – that SNC owns and operates for a U.S. military customer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense and global aerospace leader SNC have signed a 10-year service agreement for two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft equipped with SNC’s RAPCON-X technology.

This agreement is especially designed to reduce costs for operators whose annual aircraft usage significantly exceeds industry averages. Smart Services Defense will cover the cost of logistical support for the aircraft, including spare parts, shipping, technical publications and technical support, as well as access to Bombardier’s 24/7 Customer Response Centre.

Under the agreement, Bombardier will cover predetermined costs for SNC, which operates the two COCO (contractor-owned, contractor-operated) aircraft for a U.S. military customer.

“Bombardier Defense offers much more than top-performing aircraft,” said Guillaume Landrivon, Vice President, Support & Services, Bombardier Defense. “Our tailored service packages allow for predictable and transparent operating costs. This is especially useful for aircraft flying high-utilization missions for government customers.”

Josh Walsh, vice president of programs at SNC, emphasized the strong relationship with Bombardier Defense, stating, “Our collaboration with Bombardier Defense is exceptional. With the signing of this agreement, we are committed to providing the predictability, transparency and reliability our customers depend on to remain prepared at all times. This agreement not only allows us to mitigate risk but also adds significant value for our customers and the U.S. taxpayer.”

Designed using model-based systems engineering (MBSE), Tim Harper, SNC vice president of business development, explained, “RAPCON-X is a rapidly configurable aircraft solution that we can swiftly adapt to specific missions by switching out on-board equipment to match tactical needs. Its baseline configuration allows the aircraft to collect and process SIGINT, EO reconnaissance and ground moving-target signatures. It also includes SNC TRAX® software that connects RAPCON-X with all net-enabled platforms across the battlefield.”

SNC’s family-of-systems approach also allows the company to apply its scalable RAPCON-X design to other types of Bombardier aircraft, including the Challenger 650.

The Bombardier Smart Services Defense cost-per-flight-hour program, which packages multiple services under one program, is a unique offering in the industry, a predetermined-rate model that shields operators from unexpected maintenance expenses while delivering the full advantage of Bombardier’s OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) expertise and support.

With top rankings in both Aviation International News and ProPilot Product Support surveys, Bombardier continues to set the benchmark for easy, industry-leading service.

The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft is the go-to choice for the most demanding specialized missions around the world. Governments, militaries and operators choose this aircraft for its ideal combination of performance, reliability and flexibility, and because it is highly adaptable to outer mold line (OML) manipulation. The Global 6500 aircraft has class-leading power for mission equipment, over 18 hours of endurance, advantageous maintenance intervals and ample cabin space for workstations, patient transport and mission equipment.

About Bombardier Defense

Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier’s portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term relationships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world’s most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense is based in Wichita, KS, with a manufacturing presence across North America. Leveraging Bombardier’s highly responsive, worldwide support network, we offer expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.

About SNC

SNC is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security. Our innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems, as well as ISR, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum management, and other high capabilities for national security systems across all domains – sea, land, air, space and cyber. As a longstanding leader in defense technology, SNC is at the optimum intersection of commercial, defense and non-traditional contractors. We are one of the only privately owned mid-tier A&D contractors and we pride ourselves on our ability to invest early and often to ensure mission success on or ahead of schedule. It’s part of our mission to always stay one step ahead; working on solutions today to solve the problems of tomorrow. Founded in 1963, SNC is owned by Chairwoman Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen. For more information, visit sncorp.com .



