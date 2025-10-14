Aterian Launches Products on BedBathandBeyond.Com

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), a consumer products company, today announced the launch of select products from four of its trusted home essential and health brands on bedbathandbeyond.com . Effective October 2, 2025, offerings from hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, PurSteam, and Mueller Living are available online from one of retail’s most iconic names.

“The team at Bed Bath & Beyond has done a remarkable job re-invigorating this storied retail brand and we are excited to introduce their customers to our family of products designed to improve their everyday lives,” said Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “Securing this new digital shelf presence reflects our continuing focus on elevating our brands and driving our omni-channel sales strategy.”

Products now available at bedbathandbeyond.com include:

hOmeLabs: makes everyday living healthier and more efficient with appliances that blend high performance with sleek, modern design, including dehumidifiers and trash cans.

Squatty Potty: revolutionizes bathroom ergonomics with its patented toilet stools designed to promote a natural "squat" posture for faster, more complete elimination and improved digestive health.

PurSteam: delivers powerful, reliable home-care solutions that simplify chores while safeguarding fabrics and surfaces, including steam irons, steam mops and handheld steamers.

Mueller Living: produces small kitchen appliances that pair elegant design with robust functionality, including coffee grinders, mandoline slicers, onion choppers, and french press coffee makers.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce-focused retailer with an affinity model that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to enhance everyday life through quality, style, and value. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and now Kirkland’s Home, as well as other related brands and websites and a blockchain asset portfolio inclusive of tZERO, GrainChain, and other assets. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, bedbathandbeyond.com .

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit www.aterian.io.

Forward Looking Statements

