Aware Among the First to Earn FIDO Alliance Certification for Secure Identity Ahead of Authenticate 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions, today announced that its identity verification technology, including its advanced liveness detection and facial matching capabilities, has earned FIDO Alliance Certification for Face Verification, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to accurate, secure, and equitable biometric solutions. This certification follows a decade of dedicated collaboration and progress with the FIDO Alliance, including certifications in three FIDO UAF categories and NIST FATE testing, reinforcing the Aware commitment to independently validated, top-performing biometric technologies.

This latest certification was awarded following rigorous testing conducted in collaboration with FIDO Alliance and BixeLab, a leading NVLAP, FIDO, and MOSIP accredited biometric testing laboratory that specializes in evaluating biometric, digital identity, and AI solutions to assure accuracy, security and fairness. BixeLab is the first laboratory accredited under the NIST-administered NVLAP program for bias testing in biometrics and remains one of only three laboratories worldwide accredited to test biometric performance.

In independent FIDO-accredited testing conducted by BixeLab, the Aware identity verification solution met all FIDO-specified performance criteria for Level 1 (Reference Types 1 and 2). The system successfully detected all sophisticated (Level B) presentation attacks, including morphs, deepfakes, and masks, while achieving a 0 % False Non-Match Rate (FNMR), a 0 % Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER), and maintaining a low overall Spoof Accept Rate of 1.05 % across more than 1,000 attack attempts.

Face verification has become essential to validating user identity in today’s remote and hybrid environments. As identity theft, AI-generated deepfake attacks, and concerns around fairness and accessibility rise, organizations must rely on solutions that go beyond conventional authentication. Biometrics, specifically face verification, offer the highest level of assurance that a user is who they claim to be, while balancing security, usability, and inclusivity.

The FIDO Face Verification Certification ensures that biometric providers like Aware can validate “selfie-match” solutions against trusted identity documents, such as passports and driver’s licenses, with proven accuracy, liveness assurance, and bias mitigation. This testing framework minimizes the risks of spoofing, deepfake impersonation, and injection attacks, while also ensuring compliance readiness in authentication systems. As a result, commercial and government organizations can trust that Aware solutions meet globally recognized FIDO standards for performance, security, and equity across diverse user demographics.

With this certification, Aware joins a select group of technology providers helping to strengthen one of the most critical points in the digital identity lifecycle — ensuring users can be safely and fairly verified in remote settings. The certification also supports FIDO’s larger mission to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords, helping enterprises, service providers, and end users alike move toward strong, user-friendly authentication that protects the entire identity journey — from onboarding to account recovery.

Together with passkeys — cryptographic credentials that replace traditional passwords — certified biometric solutions like the ones provided by Aware enable frictionless, phishing-resistant login experiences that unite security, privacy, and simplicity. This convergence of biometrics and passkeys delivers a passwordless, high-assurance authentication model that reduces risk, enhances accessibility, and strengthens digital trust.

Looking towards the future, as governments and enterprises worldwide work to create trusted ecosystems for digital identity, certifications like FIDO’s Identity Verification program play a pivotal role in shaping where the world is headed. Standardized, independently validated biometric technologies are becoming foundational to digital wallets and verifiable credential frameworks — ensuring individuals can securely prove who they are across borders, platforms, and industries.

In Europe, initiatives like the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) are defining a new model for citizen-controlled digital credentials, supported by policy leadership from the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA). These initiatives emphasize privacy, interoperability, and strong assurance, aligning closely with FIDO’s mission to establish open, global standards for authentication and identity verification.

“FIDO’s Face Verification Certification represents a powerful step toward a passwordless future built on trust, accuracy, and strong security,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware, Inc. “Earning this certification demonstrates not only our technological excellence but our deep commitment to transparency and innovation in biometrics. We’re proud to partner with FIDO and BixeLab to help shape the next era of secure digital identity.”

“Our certification programs are built on a standardized framework of tests defined by international subject matter experts and validated through accredited laboratories,” said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director & CEO, FIDO Alliance. “By meeting these agreed-upon thresholds for security, performance, and fairness, Aware demonstrates the level of rigor and transparency that builds confidence in biometric identity verification worldwide.”

“FIDO’s Face Verification Certification represents one of the most rigorous evaluations for biometric technology in the world,” said Ted Dunstone, CEO, BixeLab. “Through this certification program, Aware has demonstrated leadership in developing technology that not only performs to the highest standards, but also advances equity and accountability in biometric identity verification.”

In conjunction with this milestone, Ajay Amlani will deliver the closing keynote at the FIDO Alliance’s Authenticate 2025 Conference, taking place in Carlsbad, CA. His presentation will be held on Wednesday, October 15 at 3:20 pm PDT.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit Aware.com, LinkedIn and X.

