As "Uptober" Ignites Crypto Market, Bonk, Inc. Revs Up Its Revenue-Generating Engine

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) (the “Company”), following its recent corporate rebranding, today is providing shareholders with a deeper insight into the unique and powerful characteristics of its core treasury asset, the BONK token. The Company’s strategy is centered on accumulating a token with a large and engaged community and deep integration across the Solana ecosystem.

“We want our shareholders to understand the profound value of the asset we are building our new company around,” said Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and board member of Bonk, Inc. “BONK’s deflationary mechanics, combined with its unmatched community and deep utility across Solana, gives it a strategic advantage. Our mission at Bonk, Inc. is to leverage these powerful fundamentals to create a first-of-its-kind public vehicle that captures the growth of this ecosystem, and we are excited to educate our shareholders throughout this pivotal evolution.”

A Deflationary Model in an Inflationary World A key differentiator for the BONK token is its deflationary economic model. Unlike inflationary assets with an ever-increasing supply, BONK has a fixed supply and is designed to become scarcer over time based on the actions of its community. This is achieved through a "burn" mechanism integrated into its ecosystem, where a portion of tokens is permanently removed from circulation through various on-chain activities, including those from products and services like the letsBONK.fun launchpad.

Since the token's inception in December 2022 with an initial supply of 100 trillion, the ecosystem has already burned approximately 12 trillion tokens—representing a current market value of over $340 million that has been permanently removed from circulation. This systematic reduction in supply of more than 10% in under three years is designed to increase scarcity, combat inflationary pressures, and support long-term value for all holders, including Bonk, Inc. and its shareholders.

BONK by the Numbers: A Snapshot of Ecosystem Strength To provide shareholders with a clear picture of the ecosystem Bonk, Inc. is now leading, the following data points from community data platforms like BonkDat and Holderscan highlight the scale and activity of the BONK token:

Unmatched Community Scale: With nearly one million unique on-chain holders, BONK is the most widely held and distributed token on the Solana blockchain. This decentralized ownership is a direct result of its community-first "fair launch" and a core pillar of its strength.

A Deflationary Engine Fueled by Activity: The ecosystem's burn mechanism is not arbitrary; it is directly fueled by the success of its 400+ integrated products. Fees from a wide array of ecosystem activities—from trading on decentralized exchanges to token launches on letsBONK.fun—contribute to the continuous buy-back and burn of BONK tokens, programmatically increasing scarcity as the ecosystem grows.

Leading Social and Cultural Dominance: BONK maintains one of the largest and most active social media followings in the digital asset space, creating a powerful network effect that drives cultural relevance, user adoption, and sustained market interest.



Positioned for a Historically Strong Crypto Season. The timing of the Company’s strategic update is particularly noteworthy as the digital asset market enters what has historically been its strongest period of the year. The fourth quarter, often referred to as "Uptober" and "Movember” by the crypto community, has frequently seen significant increases in market activity, trading volume, and asset appreciation. This trend has historically benefited the BONK token. Because Bonk, Inc.'s revenue share is directly tied to the user fees generated by letsBONK.fun, a seasonal surge in market participation could translate into a substantial increase in the high-margin, accretive revenue flowing to the Company. This positions Bonk, Inc. to potentially capitalize on this historical market momentum, using the increased revenue to further accelerate the growth of its BONK treasury.

“As investors navigate a challenging inflationary economy, the search for assets designed to preserve and grow value is paramount,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. “We believe BONK’s deflationary mechanics are a powerful answer to that search. Unlike inflationary assets, BONK is engineered for increasing scarcity, which we believe makes it the ideal core asset for our treasury and a compelling long-term value proposition for our shareholders.”

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK), is a company evolving bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Following its strategic integration with letsBONK.fun, the Company is executing a new strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space to build a robust treasury of digital assets. The Company’s beverage division holds the patented Sure Shot beverage, designed to rapidly reduce blood alcohol content as well as Yerbaé’s plant-based, energy beverage.

