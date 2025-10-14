RedCloud at GITEX Dubai: Setting Sights on Saudi Launch, with AI Solution to $2Tn Problem

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or “Company”) ​the RedAI trading platform used by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (‘FMCG’) businesses, today announced the participation of CEO Justin Floyd and Saudi joint venture partner Majid Alghaslan at GITEX 2025 in Dubai from today as the company advances towards launch of RedCloud Arabia.

RedCloud believes that its RedAI platform and other products are set to solve the estimated $2Tn global inventory gap1, where inefficiencies in fractured supply chains mean that consumers face empty store shelves while warehouses needlessly stockpile supplies. This lost opportunity for the estimated $14.6Tn2 FMCG industry is bad for business—and consumers—when lack of efficient supply puts upward pressure on prices for everyday goods.

Further to recent announcement of its first joint venture in Saudi Arabia, Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud, and Majid Alghaslan—Entrepreneur & Investor in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and joint venture partner of RedCloud—will be VIP attendees at the GITEX 2025 event and are expecting to meet partners and event sponsors NVIDIA, AWS and Snowflake, as well as future partners and customers from Saudi Arabia and across the Persian Gulf region.

GITEX claims to be the world's largest technology and artificial intelligence (‘AI’) exhibition. The five-day event will explore how breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology and sustainable technology are transforming global infrastructure and growth. This theme perfectly matches RedCloud’s mission to transform the FMCG industry within the Middle East, which in 2025 is estimated to be trading $568Bn3 of essential food and supplies.



"Our participation at GITEX positions RedCloud to capitalize on the convergence of AI transformation and FMCG supply chain modernization across the Middle East," said Justin Floyd, CEO and Founder. "The Saudi market entry provides a strategic beachhead for regional expansion and validates our platform's ability to deliver measurable supply chain efficiency gains in high-value emerging markets. With $2.5 billion in annualized platform TTV and strong customer growth momentum, we are executing on our mission to deploy native-AI solutions that strengthen local economies while addressing the global inventory optimization gap through algorithmic trading capabilities."

The GITEX Global Event is in Dubai from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. To meet with Justin and Majid at the event, please contact RedCloud Media Relations using the details below.

RedCloud Business Performance and Market Position

RedCloud previously reported full-year 2024 revenue of $46.5 million, representing 135% year-over-year growth, with Total Transaction Value (TTV) of $2.5 billion processed across its platform. In the first half of 2025 the company more than doubled its active retailer base to 68,089 customers (up 110% YoY) while expanding its distributor network to 1,017 active customers (up 136% YoY).

During 2024, the Company’s platform traded 184,731 products from 6,765 FMCG brands and manufacturers across high growth markets (Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa) serving independent retailers, small-chain grocery stores, restaurants, and bars in urban markets where supply chain fragmentation creates persistent inventory inefficiencies.

RedCloud completed its $20 million initial public offering on Nasdaq in March 2025. Analyst consensus4 maintains a "Strong Buy" rating with a $5.00 price target, representing potential upside of around 150-180% from current levels.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About RedCloud Arabia



RedCloud Arabia, will be jointly owned by RedCloud Holdings plc and Kayanat – a leading Saudi private equity investor – and headquartered in Riyadh, with offices located in major cities across the Kingdom, including Dammam and Jeddah. RedCloud Arabia is planning to launch operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. Initially this will include deployment of the RedAI trading platform, Red101 for retailers and the TradeX bulk trading program. Over time the Company believes RedCloud Arabia will be able to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the Company’s partnerships with Mercado-Pago, Shop2Shop or Moniepoint, the utility of the additional payment, lending and trade finance options provided by those partners to distributors and retailers on the Platform, delivery of a future Universal Payments Protocol, and the Company’s ability to partner with additional payments providers to grow the range of payment and trade finance options. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] $2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] $14.6Tn 2025 to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market – Cognitive Market Research

[3] $568Bn Middle East FMCG Market – Cognitive Market Research

[4] Analyst Consensus “Strong Buy” $5.00 target RedCloud Holdings (RCT) Stock Forecast & Analyst Price Targets



