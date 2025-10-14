iQIYI Unveils 2025–2026 Lineup | Global Mofy’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Mofy VFX Contributes to Key Titles

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that the 2025 iQIYI iJOY Autumn Showcase was recently held in Shanghai under the theme “Co-create Momentum, Inspire Renewal.” The event unveiled over 400 key titles for 2025–2026, spanning dramas, films, variety shows, short dramas, and animations, highlighting iQIYI’s continued leadership in content innovation and industrial collaboration.



As a certified Visual Effects (VFX) supplier under iQIYI’s “Leap Program,” Global Mofy’s wholly owned subsidiary Mofy VFX has long participated in iQIYI’s major film and television projects, focusing on virtual production and AI-powered visual effects R&D. Among the newly announced titles, Mofy VFX was deeply involved in the virtual production and post-production VFX for the fantasy costume drama The Guiding Lantern and the suspense series Eradication. Leveraging its self-developed 3D digital asset library and generative AI-based virtual content production technologies, Global Mofy provided end-to-end technical support — from virtual scene construction and digital asset creation to high-precision compositing and rendering — enabling a more immersive and artistically expressive visual experience.



“With the continuous advancement of generative AI technology, the film and television industry is entering a new era centered on intelligence and assetization,” said Ms. Wenjun Jiang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Global Mofy. “iQIYI, as a leading content platform in China, has been driving deep integration between creative production and industrialized workflows, injecting new vitality into the industry’s development. Moving forward, Mofy VFX will continue to participate in iQIYI’s flagship projects, deepening collaboration in virtual assets and intelligent visual effects, and jointly exploring new pathways for AI-empowered film production.



Global Mofy will continue to strengthen its digital content production infrastructure, accelerating the intelligent upgrade of creative workflows to achieve deeper synergy between artistic vision and technological innovation. We believe that long-term value creation comes from sustained R&D investment and a prudent growth strategy. The Company will continue to drive innovation and deliver lasting value to shareholders and partners, contributing to the high-quality transformation of China’s film and television industry.”



Looking ahead, Global Mofy will continue expanding the boundaries between technology and content, exploring new growth opportunities within a diversified creative ecosystem. Guided by long-termism, the Company will advance its innovation roadmap and promote industrial collaboration, driving sustainable value creation across the digital content landscape.



About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

