Birchtech Secures License Agreement with Large Regional Utility

CORSICANA, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced a non-exclusive licensing agreement with a large regional coal-fired utility for licensing of the Company’s patented mercury emissions reduction technologies.

The license agreement includes a one-time fee, though due to confidentiality agreements and ongoing litigation, other specific terms of the agreement cannot be publicly disclosed. Although not named as a defendant in the Company’s various patent litigations, this utility is a party to the petitions filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office requesting Inter Partes Review. With the license agreement in place, this utility has agreed to withdraw from petitions for Inter Partes Review.

Richard MacPherson, Birchtech CEO, commented: “Our outreach across the industry has been well received, reflecting our ‘business-first’ approach that continues with other utilities. Our patented technologies for mercury emissions provide utilities with a more affordable, effective solution, which becomes more important for grid reliability as energy demands increase.

“Since 2019, we have now successfully reached 14 license agreements with coal-fired utilities, including nine utilities previously named as defendants in the 2019 or 2024/2025 lawsuit filings. With ongoing post-trial outreach aiming to convert technology users to customers, our air business is further powering the ramp of our new comprehensive water treatment solutions and providing sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded MacPherson.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

