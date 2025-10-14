La déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 3 au 10 octobre 2025 est disponible ici sur www.scor.com.
Pièce jointe
| Source: SCOR SCOR
La déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 3 au 10 octobre 2025 est disponible ici sur www.scor.com.
Pièce jointe
InformationOctober 10, 2025 Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ...Read More
Press release1 October 2025 - N° 17 Information regarding the redemption by SCOR SE of outstanding €63.6 million undated subordinated notes SCOR SE (the “Company”) announces the redemption of €63.6...Read More