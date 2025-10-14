Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 3 au 10 octobre 2025

 | Source: SCOR SCOR

La déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 3 au 10 octobre 2025 est disponible ici sur www.scor.com.

Pièce jointe


Attachments

202510_SCOR_Déclaration art 5.5 MAR transactions du 3 au 10 octobre Wiztrust

