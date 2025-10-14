LPL Financial Welcomes Paddock and Pine Wealth Partners to Linsco Channel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Stephen Carleton and Tom Niles have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial to launch Paddock and Pine Wealth Partners. They reported serving approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Janney.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the team offers nearly 55 years of combined experience and has worked together for 10 years. By blending their diverse expertise and years of collaboration, Carleton and Niles are committed to delivering tailored strategies for their clients. Carleton focuses on serving high-net-worth individuals and families from a variety of backgrounds, helping them navigate complex financial landscapes and pursue their unique goals. Niles specializes in guiding pre-retirees and those working to grow their wealth and plan for retirement, providing comprehensive advice across pensions, account management, and long-term financial strategies.

“When I first meet with clients, I just bring a yellow legal pad and settle in for deep conversation,” said Carleton. I don’t take a cookie cutter approach with my clients. I understand that each client has a different disposition, personality and risk tolerance. My process is to understand how they got their money, what their views are on money, what kind of risks they're willing to take and what kind of financial planning method they are most comfortable with.”

Tom Niles, a self-described “financial sherpa,” guides clients—mostly under 70—through financial planning, from building pensions to managing accounts. He values transparency and close collaboration, believing that working side-by-side allows him and his clients to navigate their financial future together.

Why Paddock and Pine Wealth Partners made the move to Linsco by LPL

Looking for more autonomy and flexibility, Carleton and Niles turned to LPL Financial’s Linsco model for the next chapter of their business.

With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of support from an experienced field management team, that includes a dedicated marketing consultant and specialized service and technology teams that allow advisors to effectively delegate and shift focus to their clients.

Niles highlighted several reasons for choosing LPL Financial, emphasizing the firm's considerable size and broad scope, which offers a wealth of technology and resources to support advisors. Niles was particularly enthusiastic about LPL’s retail hybrid platform, describing it as a standout feature that aligns with his vision for the future of Paddock and Pine Wealth Partners. He explained that he has always aspired to work with a turnkey financial services firm, and LPL’s capabilities make it possible to realize that goal.

Carleton explained that he was drawn to LPL because the firm values advisor independence, encourages pride in their work, supports diverse backgrounds and prioritizes aligning client interests with their financial goals rather than creating conflicts of interest.

Scott Posner, LPL managing director, business development, said, “We welcome Stephen and Tom to the Linsco community. At LPL, financial advisors are empowered to run their businesses independently with advanced technology and resources, giving them the freedom and flexibility to provide personalized guidance and exceptional service. We look forward to supporting Paddock and Pine Wealth Partners for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. Figures provided as of June 30, 2025. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

