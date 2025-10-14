Dreamdata Closes $55 Million Series B to Empower B2B Marketers to Own Revenue in the AI Era

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreamdata , the leading B2B Marketing Platform for the AI era, today announced it has closed a $55 million Series B funding round. The investment, led by PeakSpan Capital , with participation from InReach Ventures, Angel Invest, Curiosity Venture Capital and Crowberry Capital, will accelerate the development of Dreamdata’s platform, positioning it as the indispensable go-to-market infrastructure for B2B marketers globally.

The capital infusion arrives as B2B marketing faces a generational shift: a critical data fragmentation problem preventing marketers from proving and achieving their true revenue-driving potential in the AI era. Despite owning over 70% of the B2B customer journey, marketers have long lacked a purpose-built, unified system to orchestrate B2B Marketing equivalent to the CRM used by sales.

Dreamdata changes this. The platform is designed to provide the most complete, unified go-to-market data model available, eliminating siloed analytics and cumbersome workflows. By turning raw and siloed customer journey data into a single source of truth, Dreamdata empowers B2B Marketing teams to move instantly from granular ROI insights to high-impact activation actions via new AI-driven capabilities.

“This is really simple: We plan to make marketers the heroes of their organization,” said Nick Turner , CEO of Dreamdata. “Twenty years ago, buyers came to a first sales call with no information. Now, buyers are coming into sales calls with their minds 90% made up. That’s because of marketers – and we want to give them the credibility and platform that shows organizations what is happening today. Marketers now own 70% of the customer journey and this trend will only continue as we enter the AI era. Marketers have been operating without a foundational operating system. They never got a 'CRM' for their function, forcing them to use disparate tools that obscured their significant contribution to their organizations. We are entering a Golden Age of Marketing and it’s time to give marketers the platform they deserve.”

Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Growth and MarTech Leadership

Dreamdata partnered with PeakSpan Capital based on a shared vision for sustainable, value-driven growth. PeakSpan’s deep sector focus on vertical SaaS and MarTech aligned perfectly with Dreamdata's mission to become the GTM engine for B2B marketers.

“We recognize that the next frontier of B2B growth is the democratization of data and AI for marketing teams, moving them beyond backward-looking reporting and into real-time action,” said Matt Melymuka , Co-Founder and Managing Partner at PeakSpan Capital. “Dreamdata is not just a B2B attribution vendor; it is fundamentally changing the game by fusing a robust unified data model with a powerful, real-time activation layer. They are uniquely positioned to become the B2B Marketing Platform for the AI era, accelerating the pipeline for modern enterprises.”

Funding Focus: Enabling Data- and AI-driven go-to-market for B2B Marketers

Dreamdata provides the clean, connected, and complete B2B journey data required to unlock the true potential of the AI-driven Go-To-Market strategy. From audience orchestration to attribution reporting, the platform empowers B2B marketers with AI tools and agents that work with data that’s accurate, trustworthy, and purpose-built for marketing.

“Dreamdata has become the backbone of how we understand and drive revenue through marketing at Cognism,” said Alice de Courcy , CMO at Cognism . “It gives us a complete picture of the B2B customer journey -- from the first anonymous touch to closed business -- and turns that insight into action. With Dreamdata we can measure what truly moves pipeline, and make smarter marketing decisions with confidence. This is the future of B2B Marketing.”

Dreamdata’s platform provides the essential pillars for the B2B marketing teams in the AI era:

Attribution & ROI: Reveal the real return of every B2B marketing activity from content to channels and campaigns.

Reveal the real return of every B2B marketing activity from content to channels and campaigns. Activation & Audiences: Orchestrate smarter B2B audiences, feed pipeline data back to ad platforms, and optimize spend efficiency.

Orchestrate smarter B2B audiences, feed pipeline data back to ad platforms, and optimize spend efficiency. Intelligence & Automation: Leverage AI to surface unique buying signals, trigger timely notifications and run go-to-market workflows.





The Series B capital will accelerate the development of Dreamdata’s Analytics and Activation layers. This investment will specifically expand Dreamdata’s AI-powered features for generating predictive signals and automating conversion syncs across major ad platforms, further reducing the B2B marketers’ reliance on data engineering teams. “We are building the platform B2B marketers can't live without,” said Nick Turner. “Our vision is to empower marketing to own revenue at B2B companies. Our platform provides the data foundation, credibility, and orchestration engine needed to turn every marketer into a revenue driver in the AI era, while automating tedious tasks and getting marketers back to the fun of marketing.”

Dreamdata is the B2B Activation & Attribution Platform that gives B2B marketers a complete, actionable view of the entire buyer journey. By unifying all Go-to-Market data into an account-based model, Dreamdata empowers marketing teams to measure ROI accurately, rapidly optimize campaigns, and accelerate pipeline growth through dynamic orchestration of B2B Marketing - all without requiring a heavy data-engineering lift.

PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and San Mateo with $2.5B+ in AUM. Having partnered with over 50 high-growth software businesses to date, PeakSpan's mission is to be the partner of choice for growth-stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance to help disruptive entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation. To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit www.peakspancapital.com .

