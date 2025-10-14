Zapier Now Available in AWS Marketplace to Help Enterprises Scale AI Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapier , the most connected AI orchestration platform, today announced it is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.

Companies can now automate across Zapier's 8,000 integrations without the usual purchasing headaches. Using existing AWS spending commitments makes it faster than ever to connect AI models with essential business systems.

"Enterprise teams want to move beyond manual workflows, but purchasing often slows them down," said Allyce Mardesich, Sr. Director, Ecosystems and Channels at Zapier. "By joining AWS Marketplace, we're breaking down those barriers so companies can gain the benefits of AI throughout their organization right away. This isn’t just about connecting apps; it’s about enabling AI to think, act, and get things done across the tech stack without process bottlenecks."

Simplifying Enterprise AI Deployment

The AWS Marketplace listing means more than just easy purchasing. It's about embedding Zapier alongside other key platforms that enterprise IT leaders already count on for critical projects.

Demand for AI orchestration solutions is growing. Modern companies need their AI to work across complex tech systems, turning business logic into automated processes that departments can build without depending on IT.

Enhanced AWS Integration Roadmap

Zapier recently rolled out its Amazon Bedrock integration, letting AI models manage actions across entire business ecosystems using Zapier's large app library.

This collaboration lets enterprise teams build advanced automation workflows that use AWS AI services while following the security and governance standards that large organizations need.

Enterprise-Scale AI Orchestration

Zapier's AI orchestration platform enables the team closest to the problem to take charge of automating complex, multi-step workflows that adapt and respond to their needs. Enterprise customers can now buy this capability through familiar AWS channels while keeping their existing vendor relationships and spending agreements.

For organizations managing hundreds or thousands of business applications, Zapier provides a unified layer that lets AI coordinate tasks across their entire software stack. This turns isolated tools into a connected, smart business operating system.

Availability

Zapier is available now in AWS Marketplace for enterprise customers. Organizations looking to implement AI orchestration at scale can contact their AWS sales representative or visit the AWS Marketplace listing to start simplifying purchasing.

About Zapier

Zapier is an AI orchestration platform that connects 8,000 apps to help companies automate workflows and improve productivity. Since 2012, millions of users have trusted Zapier to automate everything from lead routing and data synchronization to customer conversations—all without writing code. By turning complex integrations into simple, point-and-click workflows, Zapier empowers teams of all sizes to focus on strategic work. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, organizations worldwide trust Zapier to streamline operations, reduce errors, and accelerate growth through intelligent automation.

Learn more at www.zapier.com .