Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Dow, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dow, Inc., (“Dow” or the "Company") (NYSE: DOW) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Dow investors have until October 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Dow investors have until October 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 24, 2025, Dow issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Dow reported that “[n]et sales were $10.1 billion, down 7% year-over-year, reflecting declines in all operating segments. Sequentially, net sales were down 3%, as seasonally higher demand in Performance Materials & Coatings was more than offset by declines across the other operating segments.” Dow’s Chief Executive Officer said that “[w]e are also adjusting our dividend to ensure we maintain a balanced capital allocation framework.” On this news, Dow’s stock price fell $5.30 per share, or 17.45%, to close at $25.07 per share on July 24, 2025.

