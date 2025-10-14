ProSearch Strengthens AI-Driven Review with Achievement of Relativity aiR for Privilege Competency

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces it has earned the Relativity aiR for Privilege solution competency, becoming one of few Relativity partners worldwide to achieve this distinction. This milestone underscores ProSearch’s leadership in advancing AI-powered privilege review across the legal industry.

Partners recognized with the aiR for Privilege solution competency have demonstrated proven expertise in integrating RelativityOne’s generative AI technology to more accurately and rapidly identify privileged content, improving outcomes and reducing risk for clients.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our advanced proficiency with Relativity aiR for Privilege,” says Julia Hasenzahl, CEO of ProSearch. “By leveraging Relativity’s industry-leading generative AI, our team can streamline privilege review processes, identify sensitive content more effectively, and mitigate risk for our clients. This competency reinforces our continued commitment to innovation and partnership as legal teams navigate increasingly complex data challenges.”

With a track record of success and deep RelativityOne expertise, ProSearch is trusted by clients for its sophisticated approach to discovery and review. As legal matters grow more complex and data volumes expand, ProSearch’s achievement of the aiR for Privilege competency further demonstrates its mission to empower organizations with scalable, cutting-edge solutions for every matter. This latest recognition positions ProSearch at the forefront of best-in-class AI adoption throughout the eDiscovery life cycle.

The new competency builds on ProSearch’s prior recognition as a Relativity partner for both the aiR for Review and Data Migration solution competencies, demonstrating unparalleled depth in technical and client-facing eDiscovery expertise. With this achievement, ProSearch strengthens its leadership in enabling legal teams to confidently meet privilege review challenges in today’s data-driven world.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

About Relativity

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

