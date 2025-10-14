SOI Foundation Opens Youth Applications for 2026 Return to the Arctic

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The challenges facing our planet are vast, but so is the potential of our youth. That’s why everyone at the Students on Ice Foundation (SOI) is so excited to announce that applications are now open for its 2026 expedition season, which will see us return to the Arctic!

If you’ve ever wondered what a life-changing SOI expedition is like, this is your chance! Imagine connecting with youth (ages 14-35) from around the world while sailing across the Arctic against the backdrop of glaciers, fjords, and remote communities.

“We’re so excited to welcome a new cohort of youth on this season’s expeditions, which are backed by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development,” says SOI Founder and President Geoff Green. “Our program is rooted in science, Traditional Knowledge, and connection, and is designed to inspire the next generation to become leaders and stewards of a healthy and sustainable future.”

Experience, Learn, Connect

SOI expeditions offer youth the unique chance to learn directly from scientists, industry experts, and Indigenous Elders, gaining firsthand knowledge of pressing environmental issues while engaging in meaningful cultural exchanges. Participants will explore critical themes such as climate change, healthy ecosystems, sustainable communities, and the future of the Arctic.

“An expedition is more than just a trip; it’s a transformative educational adventure,” Green says. “Youth get a deeper understanding of the Arctic’s ecosystems and the communities that depend on them. And they return home with the skills, confidence, and networks to create positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

New Expedition Vessel

New for 2026, we are chartering the highly capable, ice-strengthened expedition vessel, the MV Ocean Nova. The ship is one of the most fuel-efficient expedition vessels in its class, minimizing the expedition’s environmental footprint. Small and nimble, the ship’s efficient and compact design allows easier access to remote coves, fjords, and bays, bringing participants closer to the heart of the Arctic.

Apply Now!

Full scholarships are available, and self-funded participants are also welcome; apply early to secure your spot! Youth need only submit one application to be considered for all of our 2026 expeditions. We will match selected applicants to an expedition that best aligns with their interests. The application deadline is December 4, 2025. Apply now at soifoundation.org .

About the SOI Foundation

For 25 years, Students on Ice has been taking young people on transformative learning journeys to the Polar Regions and beyond. Our expeditions bring together youth and educators from all walks of life to learn, share, and work together on some of the biggest challenges facing our planet.

More than 4,500 youth and educators from 53 countries have joined us since 2000. Along the way, they’ve built skills, friendships, and connections that last a lifetime. We support alumni as they move from inspiration to action—whether that means pursuing new studies, starting projects, or stepping into jobs that make a difference. Many alumni have gone on to become leaders in their communities and careers, carrying forward the lessons they learned on expedition. Together, they form a global network of young people working for healthy communities and a sustainable future.

Our expeditions are recognized as official actions of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, granted SOI Viceregal Patronage in 2022.

For more information, visit soifoundation.org.

Attachment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at SOI Foundation Opens Youth Applications for 2026 Return to the Arctic