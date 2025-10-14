Bicycle Health Grows Leadership Team to Further Expand Access to Opioid Use Disorder Care for Patients in the Criminal Justice System

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the nation’s largest provider of virtual opioid use disorder treatment, welcomed Steve Tomlin as its first-ever Senior Vice President of Business Development, Criminal Justice. Tomlin’s addition to the team represents Bicycle Health’s continued commitment to expanding care access for people with opioid use disorder (OUD) in our nation’s criminal justice system.

Since 2023, Bicycle Health has helped thousands of individuals involved in the criminal justice system access OUD treatment. Tomlin will help deepen this work, making it possible for sheriffs, jails, prisons, and criminal justice healthcare providers to provide the gold standard in medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) care to even more patients.

“Throughout my career, I’ve helped care providers and criminal justice leaders connect the dots for justice-involved patients throughout the criminal justice continuum with OUD and SUD,” said Tomlin. “Bicycle Health is helping leaders and organizations create a true continuum of care for those with OUD. I’m excited to work to maximize Bicycle Health’s impact for the criminal justice sector, which sits at the important intersection of a public health crisis and enhanced public safety.”

Based in Florida, Tomlin will lead efforts to expand Bicycle Health’s footprint in the criminal justice sector. With over 30 years of experience in providing healthcare for the criminal justice sector, Tomlin will help shape Bicycle Health’s teleMOUD offerings for these patient populations at the federal, state, and county levels. Tomlin has a strong track record of expanding access to healthcare and MOUD care for adults in custody, working with YesCare, Corizon Health, TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, Community Education Centers, MinSec, and Resources for Human Development. Most recently, he was Chief Strategic Innovations Officer at YesCare.

With 1 in 5 adults in custody having OUD, the criminal justice system needs more MOUD care options. These patients are often at an increased risk of recidivism, relapse, and overdose once released. Virtual MOUD treatment models like Bicycle Health could change that, making OUD treatment more accessible for patients in custody.

“The opioid epidemic is our nation’s biggest public health crisis. With more complex access challenges, virtual MOUD care options have a unique opportunity to help address the strain this crisis has put on our criminal justice system and adults in custody with OUD,” said Ankit Gupta, Bicycle Health’s founder & CEO. “Steve has the right experience to help Bicycle Health scale our impact for criminal justice patient populations. High-quality, accessible, and flexible OUD care for adults in custody is a critical next step in our continued fight against the opioid epidemic.”

To learn more about Bicycle Health’s virtual MOUD care model and how it can help bridge gaps in care for Americans of all backgrounds struggling with opioid use disorder, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health is the leading telehealth provider of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in the United States, offering an evidence-based clinical care model that includes FDA-approved Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), access to a highly trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s number one public health crisis by helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction and providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential teleMOUD treatment for individuals in need. The company’s “whole person” approach to treatment encourages patients to focus on their life passions and goals, which has been shown to play a vital role in recovery. For more information, visit www.bicyclehealth.com