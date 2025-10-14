SentiLink Launches First Major CIP Solution That Puts Fraud Intelligence at the Center of Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SentiLink, the leading provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, today announced the first major Customer Identification Program (CIP) solution that utilizes automation built on top of deep human research and expertise. The result is the CIP Match and Watchlists solution that delivers transparent, actionable signals that enable compliance teams to meet regulatory requirements, stay ahead of rapidly evolving fraud tactics, and drive revenue growth by approving more legitimate customers.

From Telegram and Facebook groups to automated AI-driven bot-run marketplaces, fraudsters are openly selling identity packages that include Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, and even school transcripts. These sophisticated bundles are built to defeat a financial institution's CIP controls—turning a compliance cornerstone into a vulnerability.

SentiLink pioneered fraud prevention by building the industry's deepest understanding of identity—from synthetic fraud and identity theft detection to first-party fraud prevention. The release of SentiLink’s CIP Match and Watchlists solution marks a significant expansion of the company’s product suite, applying fraud-first intelligence to compliance requirements that fraudsters have learned to exploit.

Powered by SentiLink’s deep understanding of consumer identity and fraud, the new CIP Match and Watchlists solution empowers financial institutions to verify more identities using data from SentiLink's network and a set of sources that includes credit bureaus, telecommunications, utilities, and public records. It transforms what is often seen as a regulatory obligation into a source of actionable insight and real business value. Unlike traditional "check-the-box" providers, SentiLink leverages its experience manually reviewing hundreds of thousands of cases to build a system that can handle fraudulent, ambiguous and complex cases.

“Financial institutions have long treated CIP as a compliance requirement, but SentiLink has approached it as a fraud intelligence opportunity,” said Jim Mortensen, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights. “By bringing the same depth of insight that drives their fraud solutions into the CIP process, institutions can move beyond just checking a regulatory box and build stronger defenses against evolving identity threats."

"Our deep understanding of fraud and identity is what allowed us to build a differentiated CIP solution," said Naftali Harris, co-founder and CEO of SentiLink. "We understand the nuances of nicknames, typos, address matching -- how real people use and misuse PII. That insight lets us deliver a product that helps financial institutions stay compliant while approving as many legitimate applicants as possible."

The SentiLink Difference: Fraud Intelligence Meets Compliance

SentiLink's CIP solution goes beyond traditional compliance tools by leveraging insights from application data across SentiLink's network and other sources. SentiLink's approach combines human expertise with machine learning intelligence, creating a system that evolves in response to emerging fraud patterns while meeting compliance requirements. This results in a compliance solution that is grounded in unmatched data depth, human expertise, and authoritative sources.

CIP Match and Watchlists deliver significant new capabilities and benefits, including:

Enhanced Match Fidelity: Granular matching of identity components (first name, last name, individual address fields, as well as the option to include phone number) enables customers to verify more legitimate identities without increasing risk exposure.

Granular matching of identity components (first name, last name, individual address fields, as well as the option to include phone number) enables customers to verify more legitimate identities without increasing risk exposure. Intelligent Fuzzy Scoring: A pre-defined 0-1 fuzzy score differentiates between legitimate variations (nickname matches) and potential fraud indicators (using an SSN that belongs to someone else), with adjustable risk tolerance levels.

A pre-defined 0-1 fuzzy score differentiates between legitimate variations (nickname matches) and potential fraud indicators (using an SSN that belongs to someone else), with adjustable risk tolerance levels. Automated CIP Decisions: Built-in scorecard orchestration delivers CIP decisions and recommendations that maximize acceptance rates while maintaining compliance and security standards.

Built-in scorecard orchestration delivers CIP decisions and recommendations that maximize acceptance rates while maintaining compliance and security standards. In-House OFAC, PEP and Adverse Media Screening: Advanced fuzzy match logic for sanctions list screening with enhanced support for managing false positives and negatives.

Advanced fuzzy match logic for sanctions list screening with enhanced support for managing false positives and negatives. Seamless Integration: Available through SentiLink's Application Risk endpoint, eliminating the need for separate integrations and enabling partners to access all products through a single API, with the capability to escalate complex cases to SentiLink's team of experts for deeper analysis.

Available through SentiLink's Application Risk endpoint, eliminating the need for separate integrations and enabling partners to access all products through a single API, with the capability to escalate complex cases to SentiLink's team of experts for deeper analysis. Dashboard: An intuitive interface that allows BSA/AML officers and Compliance Analysts to inspect individual cases and understand the factors behind decision outcomes.

The solution also addresses hard-to-verify populations that are often underserved by traditional CIP approaches, including individuals with ITINs, those with thin credit files, young adults, and immigrants—enabling financial institutions to expand access while maintaining security.

About SentiLink

SentiLink , the leading provider of innovative identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, empowers organizations to accurately identify customers and detect synthetic fraud, identity theft, and hard-to-detect forms of first party fraud. Its solutions leverage a deep understanding of identity and risk informed by machine learning models and insights from a team of the industry's best risk analysts.

SentiLink proudly serves:

11 of the 15 largest U.S. banks

6 of the top 10 credit unions

3 of the top 5 telecoms

Hundreds of fintechs, lenders and government organizations.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2017 by Naftali Harris and Max Blumenfeld and has raised $85M to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Craft Ventures, and NYCA Partners, among others.

