Check Point Recognized on Fast Company’s 2025 “Next Big Things in Tech” List for Securing Public Blockchain

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced its inclusion in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech 2025 list. This prestigious recognition highlights Check Point’s innovation in securing and protecting public blockchains from emerging cyber threats.

“At Check Point, innovation isn’t just about keeping up — it’s about staying ahead,” said Roi Karo, Chief Strategy Officer at Check Point. “Just as Check Point’s original Firewall-1 secured the early internet, our blockchain solution protects the decentralized future, offering enterprise-grade, compliance-ready security for a safer blockchain ecosystem. We’re proud that Fast Company recognizes our mission to bring real-time threat detection and prevention to the blockchain, ensuring trust, transparency, and safety across the decentralized world.”

Check Point’s inclusion on the list highlights its groundbreaking work in real-time blockchain threat prevention — a first-of-its-kind capability now active on the Cardano mainnet, among others. This innovation marks a fundamental shift from reactive threat detection to proactive, in-chain prevention, protecting users, digital assets, and infrastructure before cyber attacks can occur. Check Point’s solution combines bold thinking with deep technical commitment to adapt enterprise-grade protection to decentralized ecosystems.

Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech 2025 honorees represent a diverse array of technologies developed by established companies, startups, and research teams. These innovations are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall.

“Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years,” said Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. “We’re excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation.”

In addition to being honored on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech 2025 list, Check Point has been recognized as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2025 by TIME and Statista, one of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies by Newsweek and Statista and included on Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2024 list, among other accolades.

Learn more about Check Point’s Blockchain Security solution here.



Follow Check Point on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and our blog.



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions and Lakera’s products and solutions, our ability to leverage Lakera’s capabilities and integrate them into Check Point, our ability to deliver end-to-end AI security stack, our foundation of the new Check Point’s Global Center of Excellence for AI Security, and the consummation of the acquisition. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Liz Wu Kip E. Meintzer Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies press@checkpoint.com ir@checkpoint.com



