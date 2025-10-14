Vocodia Holdings Corp. Secures Up to $25.2 Million Financing and Equity Line of Credit to Fuel AI Innovation

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI), a leading Wyoming-based AI software company specializing in innovative communication and automation solutions, today announced the closing of a strategic financing agreement with ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC. The agreement provides Vocodia with immediate access to $100,000 in financing, $100,000 upon filing an S1, and an equity line of credit (ELOC) of up to $25 million over the next 24 months, positioning the Company for accelerated growth in the rapidly expanding AI sector.

This flexible, capital infusion—structured through two $120,000 secured convertible promissory notes and a STRATA Equity Line of Credit—delivers essential working capital to advance Vocodia's development. The notes carry an original issue discount and a 10% annual interest rate, mature in 12 months, and are convertible into the Company’s common stock.

"Vocodia is leading the charge in AI-powered innovation, and this financing with ClearThink Capital Partners marks the turning point," stated Paul Taylor, Chairman and Interim COO of Vocodia Holdings Corp. "With immediate capital and access to a $25 million ELOC, we’re getting armed to deliver game-changing solutions."

The STRATA ELOC enables Vocodia to request draws starting at a minimum of $25,000, priced at a premium to market, providing cost-effective capital without the burdens of traditional debt. This structure supports Vocodia's goals of achieving key milestones, including revenue growth and potential uplisting to a major exchange.

Vocodia Holdings Corp. continues to demonstrate strong momentum, with its AI software platform serving enterprise clients across telecommunications and automation industries. The Company reported steady progress in Q2 2025 and remains focused on profitability and value creation for shareholders.

For more information, visit www.vocodia.com or follow Vocodia on social media @VocodiaAI.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@vocodia.com