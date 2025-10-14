Imprivata Acquires Verosint to Add AI-Powered Risk Signaling to its Leading Enterprise Access Management Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today announced the acquisition of Verosint, a leader in Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solutions. The acquisition represents Imprivata’s latest strategic investment in modernizing enterprise access management with solutions that deliver advanced, frictionless, and passwordless access for every user type, including frontline staff, knowledge workers, and third-party identities, while strengthening security, streamlining compliance, and reducing total cost of ownership.

“Understanding risk is an essential component of a modern access management solution, and this acquisition allows us to deliver greater value to our customers at a faster pace. We plan to integrate Verosint’s AI-powered risk engine into our platform to support our broader vision for delivering a comprehensive advanced and passwordless access platform,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “Imprivata has delivered the industry’s first passwordless, zero-trust solution for shared device access, purpose-built for frontline workers. By integrating Verosint’s capabilities, our platform continuously validates that access is appropriate and authorized. Combined with other enhancements, Imprivata unifies enterprise access into a single platform that boosts productivity, strengthens security, and reduces costs.”

ITDR strengthens frontline user security by continuously monitoring for anomalous access behaviors, validating the integrity of those workflows, and orchestrating rapid, adaptive responses. By combining risk intelligence, advanced authenticator options, and workflow-aware automation, ITDR ensures that the identity infrastructure frontline workers rely on every day remains secure, resilient, and trusted. Verosint’s ITDR platform brings advanced, real-time detection and response to identity-based threats, complementing Imprivata’s vision for secure, seamless access. Key capabilities include:

Continuous risk assessment powered by AI to detect anomalies and suspicious activity before breaches occur





Automated response actions to block, challenge, or step-up authentication when risk is detected





Comprehensive identity intelligence that strengthens overall access security across the enterprise



“Our mission at Verosint has been to help organizations stop identity-based attacks before they cause damage,” said Steve Shoaff, CEO of Verosint. “Joining forces with Imprivata allows us to expand the impact of our technology at enterprise scale, while contributing to a future where access is not only secure, but also effortless for users.”

Supporting a broader vision for advanced and passwordless access

The acquisition of Verosint underscores Imprivata’s continued investment in enterprise access management. The integration of ITDR capabilities will complement a broader roadmap for advanced passwordless access at scale, including:

Passwordless authentication innovations, such as support for FIDO passkeys and integrated face authentication technology to enhance security while simplifying user access





Operational analytics that provide near real-time workflow and access insights to inform strategic IT and security decisions





Universal system support across cloud, SaaS, and legacy on-premises systems to unify authentication experiences across the enterprise





Personalized access experiences on shared-use workstations and devices to optimize workflows for frontline and mobile staff



“Enterprises are looking for ways to improve security without slowing down their workforce,” said Chip Hughes, Chief Product Officer at Imprivata. “Our vision for advanced and passwordless access is about delivering strong authentication behind the scenes, with the intelligence and automation needed to adapt to risk in real time. The integration of Verosint will be a critical step in making that vision a reality, and we look forward to adding risk signaling into our solution set to help customers solve their complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges.”

About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. The Imprivata platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enables organizations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.



