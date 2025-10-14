Jet.AI and flyExclusive Remain Committed to Transaction Despite Government Shutdown

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI (Nasdaq: JTAI), a leader in high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, and flyExclusive (NYSE American: FLYX), a publicly traded provider of premium jet charter experiences, reaffirm their commitment to the merger and today announce that they have mutually agreed to extend the outside closing date to December 31, 2025.

While the recent U.S. government shutdown has temporarily halted the SEC’s review of all merger proxies, including the one related to this transaction, both companies continue to make substantial progress toward fulfilling closing conditions, and remain enthusiastically committed to completing the deal.

About Jet.AI

Founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV, Jet.AI currently operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, and is transitioning to a pure-play AI data center company. Leveraging a leadership team with deep expertise in data center development and AI-driven technologies, Jet.AI intends to build a scalable, high-performance infrastructure to support the increasing computational demands of artificial intelligence. Our suite of AI-powered tools stems from our origin as an aviation company, and leverages natural language processing technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and streamline the private jet booking experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

