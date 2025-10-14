Walmart and Sam’s Club Campaign Raises $360,000 for North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, TX, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The community of North Texas helped to raise more than $360,000 for local families in need through the 12th annual Walmart and Sam’s Club Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

Supported by local shoppers, associates and dedicated partnerships with food and beverage brands, the campaign helped provide important donations to North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) during a critical time for the estimated 744,000 people in North Texas who are experiencing food insecurity.

“As food costs remain high and food banks experience increased pressure from the growing number of people experiencing food insecurity, we are working hard to get food and resources to communities who need it most,” said Trisha Cunniingham, President and CEO for the North Texas Food Bank. “We are grateful for the support of people in our community and for Walmart and Sam’s Club tireless support.”

To date, the campaign has helped secure more than 2.3 billion meals* for Feeding America® and more than 9.4 million meals through partner food banks right here in North Texas.

“Helping our neighbors put food on the table is at the heart of what we do here in our community,” said Kayla Burton, senior manager of Cause Marketing and Customer Engagement at Walmart. “We’re thankful for our Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers, members, and suppliers who joined forces to support our local Feeding America food banks during this year’s campaign. Together, we’re making a real difference for families.”

The annual donation campaign, which ran March 1-31, continued 20 years of partnership between Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America, with approximately $281 million in donations – including more than $177 million from the company and the Walmart Foundation and nearly $105 million from customers and members, and more than 9 billion pounds of food donated from Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs since 2006.

The 24 participating suppliers for this year’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change campaign for Walmart include: B&G Foods, Inc., Ben’s Original, Bush Brothers & Company, Celsius, The Coca-Cola Company, Conagra Foods, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Ferrero USA, General Mills, Hershey Salty Snacks, Hidden Valley Original Ranch, Kellanova, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Lipton Tea, Materne, Mondelez International, Olipop, Pepsi-Cola Advertising & Marketing, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, WK Kellogg Co, Unilever and Utz Quality Foods. The six participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: General Mills, Kellanova, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé and Unilever.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit www.ntfb.org.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club, the $90 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the future of retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam’s Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member’s Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, curbside pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.



About Feeding America®

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.