ZymoChem Named Startup of the Year by The International Textile Manufacturers Federation





SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZymoChem , the materials company decarbonizing the chemical industry through biological manufacturing, announces its recognition as a Startup of the Year by The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)'s 2025 Start-Up Awards, which honor start-ups developing innovative products and processes that advance the future of the textile industry.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from ITMF for our contributions to sustainable textiles," said Harshal Chokhawala, Co-Founder & CEO of ZymoChem. "Nylon is essential to various high-performance applications, from athletic apparel and footwear to automotive parts and industrial textiles. Our approach allows brands to transition to sustainable solutions without compromising on cost or the performance that makes nylon 6,6 indispensable across these industries."

ZymoChem’s proprietary Carbon Conserving™ technology produces the chemical building blocks for nylon from renewable feedstocks, creating drop-in replacements for petroleum-based materials. These bio-based alternatives maintain the same performance characteristics, while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

ZymoChem is partnering with major global brands, including performance apparel leader lululemon, to integrate these materials into their supply chains at scale.

Conventional nylon production relies heavily on petroleum-derived feedstocks and is responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions. The global nylon market inclusive of nylon 6,6 is valued at over $30 billion annually, representing a substantial opportunity for decarbonization. ZymoChem's bio-based precursors enable the production of sustainable nylon that matches the performance, durability, and versatility of traditional nylon while dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of textile manufacturing.

To learn more about the ITMF Start-Up of the Year Awards, visit https://www.itmf.org/awards/itmf-start-up-awards-2025 .

To learn more about ZymoChem's sustainable chemical innovations, visit www.zymochem.com .

About ZymoChem

ZymoChem is a biotechnology company dedicated to decarbonizing the chemical industry through innovative biological manufacturing processes. The company's proprietary Carbon Conserving™ technology enables the production of essential chemical building blocks from renewable feedstocks, providing sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based materials. Founded by a team of leading scientists and engineers, ZymoChem is backed by strategic investors and industry partners committed to advancing the circular economy. For more information, visit www.zymochem.com .

About The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) is an international forum for the world's textile industries, dedicated to keeping the world-wide membership constantly informed through surveys, studies and publications, participating in the evolution of the industry's value chain and through the organization of annual conferences as well as publishing considered opinions on future trends and international developments. Through ITMF the textile industries cooperate at the international level with organizations representing other sectors allied to their industry.

PRESS CONTACT Alexandra Tursi | alex@cultivatepr.co | 802.777.6737

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80112fe9-37b8-4ace-84a4-146de778c53c