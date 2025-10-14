Identity & Payments Summit: Mobile Driver’s License Technology Showcase Returns with Interoperability Testing Event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity and Access Forum’s highly anticipated Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase is returning to the 2026 Identity & Payments Summit. The showcase will build upon the success of its inaugural 2025 event, which brought in hundreds of attendees for hands-on demonstrations of mDL use cases. This time around, the showcase expands to include comprehensive interoperability testing and deeper collaboration among mDL issuers, technology providers and relying parties, including retailers, banks and law enforcement.

The mDL Technology Showcase and the Interoperability Test Event will be held on day one of the Identity & Payments Summit, March 2, 2026, at the Westin Galleria in Houston, Texas. It is open to all Summit ticketholders. To register for an all-access pass, visit: https://www.stasummit.com/pricing/.

Planned demonstrations will showcase mDLs across more than a dozen real-world scenarios, including:

Age-restricted alcohol and cannabis purchases

TSA travel

Traffic stops and roadside verification

Account onboarding

Online payment transactions



Exhibitors will engage directly with mDL issuers, technology providers and relying parties to validate user flows, refine verifier experiences and gather actionable feedback. The goal is to identify potential challenges impeding widespread adoption, cultivating an mDL ecosystem that is intuitive and accessible to everyone.

New Interoperability Test Event

Seamless interoperability between state-issued mDL apps, wallets and verifier solutions is critical to building trust and scaling mDL adoption. The newly added mDL Interoperability Test Event will accelerate compliance and cross-compatibility across relevant stakeholders. The event will follow the Identity and Access Forum’s (IAF) exhaustive cross-testing suite and will be conducted by IAF member moderators. Participants will be evaluated against targeted relying-party use cases for both in-person and online acceptance, with a focus on ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7 conformance. Participants will receive non-public statistical results for internal analysis, and a summary will be published post-event.

“Our last event proved that hands-on demos are moving the market. Now 40% of drivers in the U.S. live in states that have already launched mDLs. Our 2nd annual event is adding the rigor to drive mDL adoption nationwide,” said Sandy Mayfield, managing director of the Identity and Access Forum. “By pairing live use-case demonstrations with structured interoperability testing against ISO standards, we’re helping issuers, technology providers and relying parties gain confidence in privacy-preserving, digital identity so mDLs work the same way, every time, everywhere they’re accepted.”

Organizations interested in exhibiting at the mDL Technology Showcase or participating in the Interoperability Test Event are encouraged to contact Sandy Mayfield at smayfield@securetechalliance.org to secure a table or testing slot. Space is limited.

About the Identity and Access Forum

The Identity and Access Forum is a cooperative, cross-industry body dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification including physical and logical access. Through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and the publication of educational resources, the Forum advocates for market adoption of trusted, user-centric, privacy-enhancing and interoperable digital identities to ensure safe and seamless access to services across all interactions. Areas of focus are identity credentials such as mobile drivers’ licenses and IDs for provisioning, IoT security and access control, among others. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

